Salvatore Liso Released From House Arrest in Trani Fraud Inquiry

Andria entrepreneur Salvatore “Titti” Liso has been released from house arrest following a hearing before Trani preliminary investigations judge Domenico Zeno, as lagazzettadelmezzogiorno.it reported, lifting a detention order that began on October 7.

Judicial Status After the Interrogation

The modification of Liso’s custody status follows his formal interrogation by the court. Judge Zeno granted the request submitted by defense attorney Mario Malcangi, replacing house arrest with an obligation to remain in his municipality of residence.

The underlying investigation, directed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Trani, targets allegations of embezzlement and fraudulent evasion of tax payments. The inquiry initially swept up several professional and familial associates.

While Liso secured a release to a lesser restrictive measure, his wife, lawyer Antonella Daleno, remains under house arrest. Judge Zeno determined that the specific precautionary requirements justifying continued detention still apply to her.

Revocations and Restrictions Across the Legal Team

The judicial review extended to other professional figures ensnared in the fiscal probe. The court revoked the prohibition of practice against Bari lawyer Francesco Romanello Pomes, represented by defense counsel Gaetano Sassanelli, replacing it with an obligation of residence.

A similar revocation applied to Barletta notary Francesca Paola Napoletano, defended by Carmine Di Paola. Furthermore, the court lifted the ban on residence previously imposed on Giuliana Liso, the entrepreneur’s sister, and her husband, Domenico Eugenio Di Camillo, both represented by attorney Francesco Addati.

Legal maneuvers continue for remaining participants in the proceeding. The preliminary investigations judge has yet to issue a decision concerning tax agency official Ignazio Portoghese. Defense counsel Cristian Di Giusto submitted a formal request for the revocation of his professional interdiction.

Individual Role / Affiliation Previous Measure Current Judicial Status Salvatore “Titti” Liso Entrepreneur (Andria) House Arrest (Oct 7) Obligation of Residence Antonella Daleno Lawyer (Spouse) House Arrest Remains Under House Arrest Francesco Romanello Pomes Lawyer (Bari) Professional Interdiction Obligation of Residence Francesca Paola Napoletano Notary (Barletta) Professional Interdiction Interdiction Revoked Giuliana Liso & D. Di Camillo Family Members Ban on Residence Ban Revoked

Judicial proceedings before the Trani court remain ongoing as defense teams await rulings on remaining restrictive measures.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.