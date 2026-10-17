WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Praises Washington Girls Who Walked Out of Race Over Transgender Teammate

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham publicly commended high school cross-country runners from Camas High School in Washington state who walked off the course rather than compete against a transgender teammate, writing a brief message of support on social media as voters prepare to consider a statewide ballot measure.

The October 13 protest at a cross-country meet brought fresh national attention to high school athletic eligibility policies. Thirteen members of the Camas girls cross-country team linked arms, walked the beginning of the course, and then exited, with some runners painting messages about women’s sports on their bodies, sportandstate.com reported.

The Camas Protest and Its Aftermath

The Protest: Thirteen Camas High School runners walked off the course on October 13 during a meet against Battle Ground, centering on transgender teammate Logan Mihailoff.

Thirteen Camas High School runners walked off the course on October 13 during a meet against Battle Ground, centering on transgender teammate Logan Mihailoff. The Catalyst: Mihailoff had begun the season competing on the boys junior varsity team—finishing 76th in a September 5 race—before later moving to the girls division and placing second out of 195 runners at the Nike Portland XC Invitational.

Mihailoff had begun the season competing on the boys junior varsity team—finishing 76th in a September 5 race—before later moving to the girls division and placing second out of 195 runners at the Nike Portland XC Invitational. The Endorsement: WNBA guard Sophie Cunningham responded with the message “Good work girls” in a comment on an XX-XY Athletics Instagram post, echoing her previous advocacy regarding sex-separated competition.

The Institutional Response and WIAA Policy

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) maintains a gender-identity eligibility policy that allows students to compete in athletics consistent with their gender identity, stating it follows state law and cannot implement restrictions that violate it. The Camas School District has confirmed it will continue following those rules while working with concerned athletes and families, according to sportandstate.com.

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In July, two teenage supporters attended a Fever-Storm game at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena wearing XX-XY Athletics shirts and carrying a sign thanking Cunningham for speaking up for girls’ sports. Those teenagers alleged that Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton confronted them and used profanity, leading the WNBA to fine Keaton an undisclosed amount and suspend her from attending the team’s next five home games.

Storm majority owner Ginny Gilder issued an apology following the incident, stating that everyone attending a Storm game deserves to feel welcome. Cunningham subsequently criticized Keaton’s conduct on X, writing, “Truly embarrassing of the co-owner. Unfortunately shows the type of leader she is.”

Upcoming Rallies and the November 3 Ballot Initiative

The controversy in Camas has catalyzed plans for an October 21 rally titled “Camas Courage” to support the runners. Amy Sousa, an organizer who previously assisted with demonstrations supporting Cunningham during the WNBA season, stated in an interview cited by foxnews.com, “You should not have to become student activists. Adults are now taking the reins and adults are standing up.”

Photo: sportandstate.com

Event / Date Key Details September 5, 2026 Logan Mihailoff competes and finishes 76th in a boys junior varsity race. October 13, 2026 Thirteen Camas High School girls cross-country runners walk off the course during a meet. October 21, 2026 “Camas Courage” rally scheduled to support the student runners. November 3, 2026 Washington voters to consider Initiative 638 regarding school sports eligibility.

The unfolding events in Washington state converge directly with the November 3 general election, where voters will decide on Initiative 638. The proposed measure would prohibit students defined as biologically male from competing in certain K-12 athletic activities designated for female students and would require biological sex verification by a health care provider. Proponents argue the measure protects fair competition, while opponents contend it excludes transgender youth and imposes complex medical and privacy burdens.