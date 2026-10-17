AEW WrestleDream 2026 Match Card and Clockwork Carnage Match

AEW WrestleDream 2026 takes place tonight live from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, featuring Will Ospreay defending the AEW Men’s World Championship in a seven-challenger “Clockwork Carnage” match alongside other championship bouts.

The annual pay-per-view event brings professional wrestling carnage to the Theme Park Capital of the World on Saturday, 10/17, with the main card kicking off at 8e/5p following a 7 p.m. ET Tailgate Brawl pre-show.

What to Know About WrestleDream 2026

The Main Event: Will Ospreay defends his world title against seven contenders in a first-of-its-kind Clockwork Carnage match.

Will Ospreay defends his world title against seven contenders in a first-of-its-kind Clockwork Carnage match. Broadcast Options: Fans can stream the event live via HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the US, with international access on MyAEW.com.

Fans can stream the event live via HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the US, with international access on MyAEW.com. Stacked Card: Several matches are on the main card, alongside a pre-show Tailgate Brawl featuring a best-of-five series opener.

The Clockwork Carnage Rules and Contenders

The headline attraction of the evening is Will Ospreay defending the AEW Men’s World Championship against a massive field. The custom match features Ospreay facing Adam Copeland, Samoa Joe, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Konosuke Takeshita, Kazuchika Okada, Ricochet, and Darby Allin.

Eight wrestlers, two stages, one winner.Who will leave #AEWWrestleDream as the AEW World Champion? Find out at the Clockwork Carnage THIS SATURDAY 10/17 LIVE on PPV, when the action kicks off at 8e/5p! pic.twitter.com/EehxGLtFmm — https://x.com/AEW/status/2110898496366653736

Two wrestlers start the match, with a new competitor entering every three minutes. If anyone gets pinned, or they tap out during this stage, then they are eliminated from competing in the remainder of the contest. Phase two will begin once all eight men have had a chance to enter the match, and that’s when the clock will start to tick down. Whoever has the most pinfall and/or submission victories at the end of a 15-minute scoring period will be crowned the AEW Men’s World Champion.

Wrestling Inc. noted that predicting the outcome of such a chaotic stipulation carries immense difficulty, though analysts lean heavily toward the reigning champion.

Championship Matches Across the Card

Beyond the world title scramble, multiple championships hang in the balance. Mercedes Moné defends the AEW Women’s World Championship against Thekla. In tag team action, Matt and Nick Jackson put the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line against Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher.

Photo: Wrestlinginc

The AEW World Trios Championship features a Best Two Out of Three Falls match, with Swerve Strickland, Austin Creed, and Kofi defending against Hangman Adam Page, Bandido, and Brody King. Additional championship bouts include Jon Moxley defending the AEW Continental Championship against Mark Davis, and Andrade El Idolo challenging Tommaso Ciampa for the AEW National Championship.

Match Title Champions Challengers / Opponents AEW World Championship (Clockwork Carnage) Will Ospreay (c) Samoa Joe, Mike Bailey, Adam Copeland, Konosuke Takeshita, Kazuchika Okada, Ricochet, Darby Allin AEW Women’s World Championship Mercedes Moné (c) Thekla AEW World Tag Team Championship Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson (c) Kevin Knight & Kyle Fletcher AEW World Trios Championship Swerve Strickland, Austin Creed & Kofi (c) “Hangman” Adam Page, Bandido & Brody King TBS Championship (4-Way Match) Persephone (c) Dani Luna, Hyan, Queen Aminata

TBS Title Four-Way and Tailgate Brawl Additions

Persephone faces a defense of her TBS Championship in a four-way match against Dani Luna, Hyan, and Queen Aminata. The card also features a trilogy singles match between Chris Jericho and Nick Wayne.

The one-hour Tailgate Brawl pre-show, airing on TNT and HBO Max starting at 7 p.m. ET, features the start of a best-of-five series between the Motor City Machine Guns and FTR, alongside a women’s tag team match pairing Divine Dominion against the Sisters of Sin.