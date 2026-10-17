Asmaa Galal and Yasmina El Abd release portraits at El Gouna

As the El Gouna Film Festival unfolds, Egyptian cinema stars Asmaa Galal and Yasmina El Abd have commanded public attention by releasing striking new portrait sessions on their official social channels, capturing the elegant aesthetic defining the cinematic gathering.

Festival Highlights And Celebrity Social Media Updates

Asmaa Galal and Yasmina El Abd debuted tailored portrait sessions on Instagram during the El Gouna Film Festival’s opening events.

Elham Shahin shared group documentation from Mona Zaki’s featured masterclass seminar alongside prominent industry figures.

Bousey marked her ongoing travels abroad by publishing casual street-style imagery from Turkey.

El Gouna Red Carpet Portraits Draw Strong Digital Engagement

Among the most prominent visual releases, actress Asmaa Galal shared a formal portrait session captured against the backdrop of the El Gouna Film Festival opening ceremonies. Her appearance immediately drew significant engagement across Instagram, mirroring a parallel series published by fellow actress Yasmina El Abd.

From the closing ceremony of el gouna film festival 5th edition #GFF2021 pic.twitter.com/yX9zBQSYK1 — https://x.com/AsmaaGalalM/status/1451957905075413005

El Abd similarly documented her presence at the Red Sea resort town through a curated photo shoot highlighting her opening-night wardrobe. Meanwhile, actress Mayan El Sayed walked the festival’s official red carpet, preserving the evening with a series of personal photographs shared directly with her digital audience.

Seminar Gatherings And International Travel Updates

Beyond the primary red carpet displays, senior figures within the Egyptian film community documented academic and professional panels. Actress Elham Shahin utilized her official Instagram account to publish images from a masterclass seminar hosted by actress Mona Zaki during the festival schedule. Shahin’s shared frames featured notable industry veterans, including Yousra, Hussein Fahmy, Laila Elwi, actor Ahmed Daoud, and media personality Ingy Ali.

Photo: gulfchannels.com

This cluster of festival documentation follows parallel updates from elsewhere in the region and abroad. Away from the Red Sea festival circuit, singer and actress Bousey shared casual street-style imagery captured during an ongoing holiday in Turkey, showcasing a relaxed daytime aesthetic that quickly accumulated widespread follower interaction online, as noted in the Masrawy reports.

Celebrity Platform Activity Location Asmaa Galal Portrait Session & Red Carpet Coverage El Gouna Film Festival Yasmina El Abd Formal Portrait Session El Gouna Film Festival Elham Shahin Seminar Group Documentation El Gouna Film Festival Mayan El Sayed Red Carpet Photography El Gouna Film Festival Bousey Casual Street-Style Imagery Turkey

These digital disclosures arrive alongside broader scheduling announcements from the festival grounds, which recently spotlighted discussions led by director Mohamed Yassin alongside retrospective panels and career retrospectives.