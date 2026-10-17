Activision Launches Modern Warfare 4 Campaign Early

Activision Launches Modern Warfare 4 Campaign Ahead of October Schedule

IGN Korea reported that the campaign carries the weight of concluding a story arc, establishing a distinct gap in quality from the 2023 release Modern Warfare 3. The single-player mode follows Captain John Price as a fugitive hunted by his former organization while a separate plot tracks the impending North Korean invasion of South Korea over a five-day timeline.

Open-Field Mechanics and Real-World Locations Shape Campaign Missions

The campaign blends traditional linear set pieces with open-field chapters inspired by Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Post and elements borrowed from Warzone, according to IGN Korea. Players navigate environments including Paris, Dubai, and a fictional South Korean city named Hajin. The game features returning characters such as Simon “Ghost” Riley and Valeria Garza alongside Captain Price. IGN Korea noted that players can spend hours exploring snowy regions, hunting for hidden gear, and unlocking keypad puzzles before engaging in large-scale firefights.

Photo: 게임메카

Publisher Outlines Roadmap for November Season One Release

GameMeca reported that Activision published a content roadmap leading up to the official Nov. 6, 2026, launch of Modern Warfare 4 and Warzone Season One. Digital pre-order customers gained access to the campaign and DMZ early previews on Oct. 17, with DMZ early access following on Oct. 21.

Photo: IGN Korea

Paris Pop-Up Experience Offers Advance Access

Sortir à Paris reported that Activision partnered with content creator Pape San to open a temporary Korean grocery store and gaming space named “Chez Pape” at 24 bis, rue Saint-Roch in the 1st arrondissement of Paris on Oct. 17 and Oct. 18, 2026, between 12:00 and 18:00 at Galerie 24b. Visitors over age 18 entered through a secret door hidden behind a refrigerator to reach a basement PC bang setup. Attendees tested campaign missions and competed in six-versus-six multiplayer matches ahead of the Oct. 23 retail release date. The pop-up featured Korean street food prepared by chef Sukwon Yong and custom Xbox controllers displayed alongside appearances by creators Gotaga and Brawks.

Technical Flaws and Visual Inconsistencies Surface in Hajin

While globale.co.kr praised the narrative framing of the Korean border conflict through Private Park Hyun-jun’s perspective, the publication noted distinct visual flaws within the virtual city of Hajin. Certain street signs and posters generated ambiguous text resembling artificial intelligence imagery, breaking player immersion. Globale.co.kr also reported that forced linear movement, frequent quick-time events, and imprecise open-field navigation guides remain persistent technical drawbacks.

Multiplayer Maps, Modes, and Post-Launch Content Rollout

Activision scheduled a series of maps and game modes to go live on October 23, including Kill Block, Cachette, Coal, Lithium, Lotus, Mumbai, Munition, Nautical, Reactor U92, Rooftops, Sentry, Silkworm, and Transit 213. Ground War matches take place on Wolves Stadium, Forest, and Imjin Farmland, while Gunfight maps include Smuggler, NYC, Cafe, and Library. Available game modes from October 23 feature Frontline, Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, Kill Confirmed, Domination, Team Deathmatch, Free-For-All, Gun Game, and Gunfight mode. Shipment arrives on October 27, followed by Possession Mode on October 29 and Infected Mode on October 30.

Date (2026) Content Release Event Source Location Oct. 17 Campaign Early Access Launch globale.co.kr / GameMeca Oct. 17–18 Chez Pape Paris Pop-Up Preview Sortir à Paris Oct. 21 DMZ Early Access Openings GameMeca Oct. 23 Multiplayer Maps, Ground War, and Modes Drop GameMeca Nov. 6 Season One Launch for Modern Warfare 4 and Warzone GameMeca

Modern Warfare 4 is rated PEGI 18 and launches fully on October 23, 2026, following a sequence of early previews that outpaced the release schedule of its 2023 predecessor.