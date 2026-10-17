AC Milan Accelerates Alphadjo Cisse Contract Talks After Hat-Trick

Alphadjo Cisse became the youngest Italian to score a hat-trick in a major European competition on October 15, 2026, leading AC Milan to a 4-0 Europa League victory over RB Salzburg. The 19-year-old’s historic treble has prompted Milan to accelerate negotiations for an extended, incrementally rising contract.

AC Milan bounced back from an opening-round loss to Benfica with a commanding 4-0 away win against Austrian hosts RB Salzburg in the Europa League on Thursday, October 15, 2026. Despite finishing the match with ten men following a late red card, the Rossoneri controlled the fixture at the Stadion Salzburg through clinical finishing and tactical organization under coach Ruben Amorim.

Alphadjo Cisse Breaks a 67-Year-Old Milan Record in Austria

At 19 years and 358 days old, Cisse etched his name into the club’s record books by becoming the youngest player ever to score a hat-trick for Milan in UEFA competitions. The milestone breaks a longstanding benchmark established on 23 September 1959, when Giancarlo Danova scored three goals against Olympiacos at 20 years and 10 months of age.

Alphadjo Cisse ♥️🖤 pic.twitter.com/l1OHMfD9wS — https://x.com/acmilanturkiye/status/2091629740826178046

Cisse secured his goals within the opening 49 minutes in Salzburg as AC Milan ran riot. Omari Hutchinson provided an inch-perfect cross for the opening header in the 15th minute, setting the tone as AC Milan secured a 4-0 victory before Gonçalo Ramos capped off the scoring with a 72nd-minute strike.

Photo: The False 9

The historic treble stands as the first hat-trick by a Milan player in a competitive European fixture since Filippo Inzaghi achieved the feat in 2002 during a 4-0 Champions League win over Deportivo La Coruna. Cisse’s performance in Austria brought his individual tally up to five goals in his first seven games for the Rossoneri. The forward was deployed as a second striker in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 tactical formation, registering four shots on target out of fifteen total attempts by the visiting squad as the Italian giants created scoring opportunities worth a combined 3.38 expected goals.

Ruben Amorim Assesses the Young Player’s Rapid Rise

Manager Ruben Amorim emphasized that the teenager’s success stems entirely from his own drive rather than external favoritism. Speaking to Sky Sport Italia after the final whistle, the Milan coach deflected praise away from his own management and highlighted the player’s intrinsic work ethic.

Photo: Flashscore.com

He doesn’t owe anything to me, he deserves the chances he’s getting because of what he’s doing on his own. He knows how to be explosive. He has a lot of heart, but he can do better in training and in games as well. All the congratulations go to him, but he has a lot of potential and things to improve. Ruben Amorim, AC Milan Coach

The match was not without discipline issues for the visitors. Defender Filippo Terracciano received a straight red card late in the game for a professional foul, leaving Milan to see out the final minutes with ten men.

AC Milan Plans Incremental Wage Increases in New Contract Talks

Following his performance in Austria, Milan management moved quickly to protect their investment in the young Italian youth international. Cisse joined the club permanently on 2 February 2026 from Hellas Verona, initially finishing out that season on loan at Catanzaro before stepping into the Rossoneri senior squad for the 2026-27 campaign.

Alphadjo Cisse is the Future Of AC Milan!

While his previous deal ran through the summer of 2030, club officials have accelerated discussions to lock down an extension reflecting his status as a first-team star.

Contract Stage Proposed Wage Structure Current Terms €800,000 per season Subsequent Season Projection €1.5 million Long-term Projected Peak incremental increases

Formal discussions between Milan executives and the player’s representatives are expected to begin before the end of next week, with the club aiming to finalize an agreement before the calendar year closes.