FRITZ!Box Old for New Programme: Terms and Conditions

FRITZ.com GmbH has officially launched its “Old for New” trade-in programme, allowing eligible customers in Germany to receive retrospective cashback when purchasing a new FRITZ!Box directly through the official fritz.com online shop. The initiative applies exclusively to selected hardware models under specific entry and return conditions.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Rebate Mechanics: Cashback is processed retrospectively—not at checkout—following a mandatory physical inspection of the returned hardware by the provider.

Cashback is processed retrospectively—not at checkout—following a mandatory physical inspection of the returned hardware by the provider. Exclusion Strictness: Provider-issued rental units and third-party co-owned boxes are strictly blacklisted from the promotional cashback pool.

Qualifying for the Old for New Programme

Participation in the hardware trade-in scheme is limited to natural persons aged 18 or older with a permanent residence in the Federal Republic of Germany. According to terms released by FRITZ.com GmbH, buyers must purchase a participating new FRITZ!Box at the regular full retail price via the official online shop. Crucially, the buyer must correctly identify and select their old device model from the dropdown menu on the product page during the initial transaction.

The promotion operates on a strict one-per-customer limit. Multiple entries spanning different customer accounts, delivery addresses, or payment methods within the same household are prohibited. FRITZ.com maintains the legal right to audit orders, demand proof of ownership—such as original purchase documentation—and withhold or claw back cashback funds if misuse is detected. However, buyers can combine the promotion with a valid employee discount if applicable.

Hardware Eligibility and the Return Pipeline

Not all networking hardware qualifies for the rebate. Eligible units must be the customer’s sole property, fully operational, and manually selected from the online shop’s authorized drop-down menu. Provider-issued hardware—units supplied free or subsidized via a telecom contract—alongside third-party rentals and broken devices, are disqualified.

Program Parameters Specification Provider Entity FRITZ.com GmbH (Berlin-Charlottenburg HRB 111009 B) Geographic Scope Federal Republic of Germany Return Window Within 30 days of receiving the digital return label Refund Timeline 7–10 working days following a successful device inspection

Participants must dispatch their old hardware to the designated logistical hub in Braunschweig, Germany, within 30 days of receiving the return label. While the digital label provided via email makes shipping free of charge, the physical transit risk remains with the consumer. Customers are also solely responsible for wiping all personal data and restoring factory settings prior to shipment.

Inspection, Rejection, and Refund Protocols

Once the logistics hub logs the delivery, technical inspection teams evaluate the incoming hardware against qualifying criteria. If the unit passes verification, ownership transfers permanently to FRITZ.com GmbH, and the agreed cashback is issued via the original payment method within seven to ten working days.

Units failing inspection—or those identified as unauthorized rental equipment—will be rejected. In such cases, customers must provide requested proof of ownership within a specified deadline.