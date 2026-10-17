Miley Returns to the Stage with Sold-Out Hollywood Bowl Concert

Miley delivered her major live return on Friday, October 16, headlining the first of two sold-out nights at the 17,500-capacity Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Anticipation reached an all-time high ahead of the performance, marking her first full set in four years following a show in Mexico and subsequent intimate appearances at Chateau Marmont.

The Bottom Line

Miley returned to the stage for a full set on Friday, October 16, opening a two-night sold-out run at the Hollywood Bowl.

The milestone performance follows a series of career milestones, including her 2024 Grammy wins for “Flowers,” her 2025 Spotify Billions Club set in Paris, and dropping Cyrus from her stage name earlier this year.

The two-night engagement concludes with a second performance on Sunday, October 18.

Fulfilling a Lifelong Hollywood Bowl Ambition

Hours before taking the stage on Friday night, Miley shared her excitement on social media. “It’s always been a dream of mine to play such an iconic venue,” she wrote online. That ambition materialized at the Los Angeles landmark, bringing her back to a full set four years after her last performance in Mexico in front of more than 150,000 fans, a stark contrast to the intimate, invite-only sets she hosted at Chateau Marmont in the interim.

At the 2024 Grammys, she secured her first two Grammy Awards for her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash “Flowers,” winning both record of the year and best pop solo performance.

Mononymous Evolution and Recent Milestones

The live return arrives amid a sequence of brand and career transformations. In 2025, she joined Spotify’s exclusive Billions Club, traveling to Paris for a hits-filled performance that featured songs including “Wrecking Ball” and “The Climb.” Earlier this year, she celebrated the 25th anniversary of Hannah Montana via a Disney+ special accompanied by a rare media blitz.

Additionally, she dropped Cyrus from her stage name earlier this year, joining mononymous legends like Madonna, Cher and Beyoncé.

Milestone / Event Timeframe Key Detail Grammy Wins 2024 Won record of the year and best pop solo performance for “Flowers” Spotify Billions Club Set 2025 Performed hits including “Wrecking Ball” and “The Climb” in Paris Hannah Montana Anniversary Earlier this year Celebrated 25 years with a Disney+ special and media blitz Hollywood Bowl Performances October 16 & 18 Two sold-out nights at the 17,500-capacity Los Angeles venue

Concert Highlights and Final Show Preparations

The Friday night setlist bridged eras of her catalog, spanning the live debut of Bass Persuades standouts to sing-alongs for generational hits like “We Can’t Stop,” “Party in the U.S.A” and “The Climb.”

Photo: celebrityhiphop.com

With the Friday performance completed, attention turns immediately to the second installment of the engagement. The final night of the two-show run is scheduled for Sunday, October 18, at the Hollywood Bowl.