Tom Cruise and Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Digger faces $245m loss

Tom Cruise’s high-profile cinematic gamble, Digger, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu and released by Warner Bros., has crashed into box office obscurity with an expected $245m loss, affecting the studio leadership of Michael de Luca and Pam Abdy, according to reporting by The Guardian.

The Box Office Reality Check

Digger pulled in a meager $8m during its US opening weekend before suffering a steep 60% drop in its second week.

Production costs swelled from an initial $125m to roughly $175m, alongside an additional $100m marketing spend.

Digger’s predicted $245m loss places it alongside historic financial disasters like Cutthroat Island and Mortal Engines.

Royal Red Carpets and Late Arrivals in London

The fanfare at Digger’s world premiere in London was literal. As the Prince and Princess of Wales took their places on the stage, the Band of the Irish guards’ fanfare team announced their presence—with shining epaulets, gleaming bugles, and bearskin bonnets swaying beneath the lights. Accompanying William, dressed in a velvet tux, and Kate, wearing a chiffon gown, was a group of attendees that included director Alejandro González Iñárritu alongside co-stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, John Goodman, Riz Ahmed, and Sandra Hüller. Loyal courtiers filled the front rows, including Salma Hayek, Hannah Waddingham, and three Beckhams.

Tom Cruise & Alejandro González Iñárritu on the set of DIGGER. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/wxKn8G1WdU — https://x.com/EvanAboutCinema/status/2106412321035665877

Because Cruise took his time greeting fans with autographs and red carpet selfies in his usual thorough manner, the screening itself got underway two hours behind schedule. At 11pm, when the lights finally came up, the mood shifted from anticipation to disquiet. Applause mixed with murmurings and hurried exits. The world premiere turned out to be the absolute high point of the film’s theatrical run.

The Spiral of Escalating Production Budgets

When the picture made its global debut a week later amidst a wave of overwhelmingly negative reviews, ticket sales proved disastrous. Digger made $8m over its first weekend in the US before dropping 60% for its second. Its international opening fared even worse, generating $12m across 74 territories for a per-country average of just $6,100. So far, the picture has scraped together $37.7m, with industry estimates pointing to a final domestic and global haul of roughly $50m.

The math behind the release tells a punishing story. Originally budgeted at $125m, production on the six-month shoot spiralled to about $175m, with another $100m sunk into marketing. Given that cinemas retain roughly half of ticket sale revenues, analysts calculate the film needs to clear $350m to break even, though Warner Bros. pegged the target closer to $300m. Complicating matters further is Cruise’s lucrative “first-dollar” deal, which directs initial takings straight to the star rather than back to the studio coffers.

Disastrous Release Estimated Adjusted Losses Primary Studio Cutthroat Island (1995) $222m Carolco Pictures Mortal Engines (2018) $224m Universal Pictures

A Decade of Reckless Studio Art Films

To excavate Digger’s fatal flaw, it helps to return to its roots in 2015, when Iñárritu first conceived of the central character—a boorish billionaire oil magnate whose arctic drilling triggers an eco-catastrophe. Initially developed with Netflix under the working title Blah, Blah, Blah as a vehicle for Leonardo DiCaprio, the project was dropped when the streamer realized it overlapped with Adam McKay’s pricey eco-dramedy Don’t Look Up.

According to Steven Gaydos, former executive editor of Variety, this kind of reckless endeavour has become standard industry practice over the past decade. Gaydos tracks the origin of the trend to the pre-pandemic eagerness of streaming platforms to write blank cheques for directors to secure critical credibility. Traditional studios quickly copied the playbook, resulting in high-profile misfires like Damien Chazelle’s Babylon at Paramount, which missed recoupment by $135m, and Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17 at Warner Bros.

Misjudged Marketing and the Star Persona Clash

For Cruise, the fallout from Digger cuts deeper than any previous misfire, such as 2017’s The Mummy, which still grossed over $400m despite losing $95m. Audiences do not go to a Tom Cruise movie to see him disappear entirely beneath prosthetics or play a gleefully destructive antagonist. While he sported heavy makeup in Tropic Thunder, his appearance was brief and recognizable.

Digger Director Alejandro G. Iñárritu Breaks Down Tom Cruise’s Jaw-Dropping Monologue Sequence

Compounding the creative mismatch was a marketing miscalculation. By the time the horrifying reviews dropped, the studio scrambled with an ad campaign urging audiences to ignore critics—a strategy bearing an uncomfortably close resemblance to Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis campaign in 2024.