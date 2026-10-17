Low Spinal Bone Density Linked to Faster Cognitive Decline and Brain Aging

Published in the Radiological Society of North America journal Radiology, the study reveals a shared biological vulnerability across organ systems.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Bone and Brain Connection: Individuals with lower spinal bone mineral density at baseline experience faster cognitive decline and more rapid degradation of white matter over time.

Individuals with lower spinal bone mineral density at baseline experience faster cognitive decline and more rapid degradation of white matter over time. Opportunistic Screening: Researchers utilized artificial intelligence to extract bone density metrics from standard chest CT scans already performed for other reasons.

Researchers utilized artificial intelligence to extract bone density metrics from standard chest CT scans already performed for other reasons. Shared Metabolic Drivers: The association does not mean osteoporosis causes dementia; rather, the parallel decline likely stems from shared systemic factors like insulin resistance, dyslipidemia, and menopausal changes.

Deep Learning Extraction from Routine Chest Scans

The study drew data from the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis, a large, long-term epidemiological initiative in the United States. Participants underwent routine chest computed tomography (CT) scans, multi-modal brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and formal cognitive testing.

To analyze the imaging data, the team applied deep learning algorithms developed in the laboratory of Shadpour Demehri, a professor of radiology at Johns Hopkins. This automated artificial intelligence system calculated volumetric bone mineral density of the thoracic vertebrae directly from standard chest CT scans originally captured for clinical purposes such as lung cancer screening or calcium scoring. Out of the broader cohort, 2086 participants’ scans were processed by the AI system, and 715 individuals with complete longitudinal tracking data—including bone density metrics, brain MRIs, and cognitive evaluations—were included in the final analysis.

Tracking White Matter Changes and Cognitive Velocity

The longitudinal design of the investigation allowed researchers to observe the velocity of neurological shifts rather than relying on single-timepoint measurements. Investigators focused specifically on two established neuroimaging markers of white matter health: white matter hyperintensities and fractional anisotropy. White matter consists of myelinated axonal fibers that act as communication pathways connecting disparate regions of the central nervous system. While age-related white matter alterations are common, excessive accumulation correlates with risks of cognitive impairment and dementia.

White matter hyperintensities appear as bright lesions on specific MRI sequences and typically reflect small vessel disease and localized tissue injury. Fractional anisotropy measures the microstructural organization and directional coherence of water diffusion within white matter tracts, where declining values indicate structural degradation. Tracking data for 408 participants regarding hyperintensities and 405 participants regarding fractional anisotropy demonstrated clear trajectories. Individuals exhibiting lower baseline bone mineral density experienced accelerated global cognitive decline.

Metric Evaluated Imaging Modality Primary Anatomical Region Observed Association with Low Bone Density Volumetric Bone Mineral Density Chest CT with AI Thoracic Vertebrae Baseline metric used for risk analysis White Matter Hyperintensities Multi-modal Brain MRI Corpus Callosum Accumulation Fractional Anisotropy Multi-modal Brain MRI Anterior Limb of Internal Capsule Structural degradation over time Global Cognitive Function Standardized Clinical Tests N/A Faster rate of overall cognitive decline

Metabolic Drivers and Systemic Aging

Investigators emphasized that reduced bone mass does not directly cause neurological degradation or cognitive disorders. Demehri clarified that the findings point toward a broader systemic phenomenon rather than a direct causal pathway between skeletal structures and cerebral tissue. The parallel deterioration of bones and brain tissue likely reflects shared systemic risk factors, including insulin resistance, dyslipidemia, and menopausal changes.

This intersection suggests that conditions traditionally evaluated in isolated silos—such as bone mineral loss and neurodegeneration—frequently share common biological mechanisms. This approach aligns with precision medicine objectives, maximizing the clinical utility of existing datasets.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Clinical correlation by a qualified physician or neurologist remains essential. Individuals experiencing persistent memory loss, executive dysfunction, or symptoms of bone fragility such as unexplained fractures should consult a healthcare provider for comprehensive diagnostic workups.

Spinal fluidity when you have low bone density

Conclusion

The integration of artificial intelligence into routine diagnostic imaging continues to transform how researchers identify overlapping markers of systemic aging. By demonstrating that vertebral bone density measurements extracted from standard chest scans track alongside white matter degradation and cognitive velocity, this work highlights the potential for multi-system screening models in modern clinical practice.