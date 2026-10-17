Chicago Bulls Defeat Minnesota Timberwolves 133-116

The Chicago Bulls secured a 133-115 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in preseason action on October 16, 2026, driven by an efficient offensive performance that outpaced Minnesota’s rotation. TrashTalk reported the matchup statistics, detailing how Chicago established control over the floor through superior shooting percentages and collective ball movement.

Chicago finished the contest shooting 51.5 percent from the field, connecting on 50 of 97 attempts. That shooting efficiency proved too much for the Timberwolves to overcome, even as Minnesota put up 87 shots of their own.

TrashTalk’s box score data highlights how the Bulls created separation, particularly through long-range shooting and steady ball protection. Chicago hit 12 of their 36 three-point attempts, good for 33.3 percent, while capitalizing heavily at the free-throw line by making 21 of 25 attempts for an 84 percent clip.

Minnesota struggled to find a consistent rhythm from beyond the arc. The Timberwolves converted just 10 of their 34 three-point shots, finishing at 29.4 percent. They also lagged behind at the charity stripe, hitting 28 of 40 free throws for 70 percent.

Ball security further tilted the floor in the Bulls’ favor. Chicago committed 17 turnovers, but offset those mistakes by dishing out 34 assists. Minnesota finished with 11 turnovers and 23 assists.

Individual performances anchored both sides of the floor throughout the night. Minnesota’s shooting effort was led by contributors who logged heavy minutes, with multiple players reaching double figures in scoring despite the team’s overall shooting slump. Meanwhile, Chicago distributed the offensive load evenly across their rotation, generating cleaner looks and maintaining pressure on the Timberwolves’ defense until the final buzzer.