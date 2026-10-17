President Donald Trump suspended a major package of congressionally approved sanctions and tariffs against Russia on October 16, 2026, citing national interest just days before the legislation took effect, sparking sharp bipartisan condemnation and raising new tensions over the war in Ukraine.

The executive action abruptly halts provisions of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which Trump himself had signed into law on September 18 after winning broad majorities in both the House and Senate following the death of Lindsey Graham. The legislation was designed to squeeze the financial resources backing the Kremlin’s campaign against Kyiv by targeting Russian officials, banking entities, and a shadow fleet of oil tankers.

The 500% Tariff and Suspended Energy Restrictions

The suspended statutory measures included sweeping penalties intended to choke off trade channels sustaining Moscow’s war effort.

By invoking a statutory exemption clause, the administration shelved these penalties without setting a reactivation date according to regulatory analysis published by legal observers. The White House transmitted a formal certification to Capitol Hill declaring that the pause served the nation’s priorities, though the decree omitted specific justifications for how the suspension matched that goal as reported by network correspondents.

The norm is named after the late South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham, who defended stricter sanctions against Moscow until his death in July.

Energy Markets and the Diesel Supply Agreement with Moscow

The policy reversal directly follows a recent bilateral arrangement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to import substantial quantities of diesel fuel into the United States and international markets. The White House defended the move as a necessary step to lower global energy prices exacerbated by ongoing conflicts, particularly Washington’s military engagement with Iran.

Under the announced purchasing schedule, Moscow agreed to supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel immediately, followed by 500,000 tons in November and another million tons shortly after. Kirill Dmitriev, director of Russia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, hailed the exemption on social media as an important and truly historic moment that demonstrated how economic cooperation between Russia and the United States benefits both nations .

Bipartisan Backlash and Legislative Defiance on Capitol Hill

Lawmakers from both political parties met the executive order with immediate anger, arguing that reopening commercial channels with Moscow undercuts allied defenses and surrenders leverage against the Kremlin. A group of a dozen senators, split evenly between Republicans and Democrats, sent a letter condemning the diesel pact as a betrayal of American partners abroad.

Photo: Infobae

Elizabeth Warren denounced the policy shift in a public statement, calling the exemption a blatant and predictable failure of leadership that ignores Congress’s clear intent to pressure Vladimir Putin. Representative Don Beyer echoed those concerns on social media, writing that the decision once again betrays our Ukrainian partners.

Broader Strategic Fallout for Kyiv and European Allies

The geopolitical shockwaves extend well beyond Washington. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the pivot, pointing out that Russian energy revenues directly fund the prolonged military campaign against his country during interviews addressing bilateral ties. Zelenskyy subsequently greenlit renewed Ukrainian drone strikes targeting Russian refineries following a brief three-day energy infrastructure truce according to front-line dispatches.

Trump weighs new sanctions on Russia, days after pausing military aid and intel sharing with Ukraine

Meanwhile, European Union leadership maintained its opposing trajectory, signaling preparations for a twenty-second package of restrictive measures against Moscow while Brussels officials emphasized that economic pressure would only intensify until the invasion stops entirely.