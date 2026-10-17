David Anthony Souto Obituary Dighton MA

David Anthony Souto, a respected computer engineer, United States Army veteran, and devoted family man who spent decades deeply engaged in his local Rhode Island and Massachusetts communities, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at Hope Hospice in Providence. He was 87 years old.

Born in Cranston, Rhode Island, on March 28, 1939, David built a life centered around professional achievement, quiet service, and enduring dedication to his large and loving family. Over the course of his life, he established deep roots across the region, residing in Seekonk for more than 41 years before making his home in Dighton for his final nine years.

A Dedicated Career in Engineering and Military Service

David’s commitment to excellence began early through his academic pursuits. He earned his degrees as a proud graduate of Bryant College—now known as Bryant University—and Providence College, reflecting a lifelong appreciation for structured learning and self-improvement.

Professionally, he carved out a distinguished career as a computer engineer. His intellectual rigor, steady leadership, and sharp professionalism propelled him into executive roles with prominent regional entities, including the former Princess House and RISLA. Colleagues frequently remembered him for his thoughtful approach to complex problems and a strong work ethic that left a lasting impression on everyone in his professional sphere.

Before his civilian career flourished, David answered the nation’s call to duty, serving proudly in the United States Army as a Sergeant.

Community Involvement and Personal Passions

While his career demanded intellectual focus, David maintained an equally vibrant personal life defined by active hobbies and deep-seated faith. During his decades living in Seekonk, he became a familiar and valued face throughout the community. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, where his faith provided a steady anchor.

His compassion extended far beyond the church pews. David gave generously of his time through active involvement with the St. Vincent dePaul Society and volunteered regularly at the Seekonk Food Bank. Away from his service work, he embraced life’s simpler pleasures and kept active through traveling, playing tennis and golf, and hitting ski slopes whenever the season permitted.

Family Legacy and Survivors

David is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra J. (Caprio) Souto, with whom he shared a life of mutual devotion. He was the devoted son of the late John A. and Anna M. (Joseph) Souto.

He leaves behind three loving daughters: Candace Karlson and her husband Peter, Alison J. Moreau and her husband Keith, and Stefanie Souto Carter. He is also survived by his brother John A. Souto and his wife Madeleine of Cranston, as well as his brother-in-law Anthony S. Caprio and his wife Dana. David was preceded in death by his siblings Julie Souto Prato and Anna L. Souto Johnston.

His legacy extends through a large, proud family that includes eight grandchildren—Matthew Sands and his wife Sarah, Abigail Sands, Samantha Karlson, Emily Karlson, Zachary Caprio Carter, Paige Moreau, Matt Moreau, and Cody Moreau—along with his great-granddaughter, Charlotte Sands, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Upcoming Memorial Services and Final Rites

Family and friends will gather to honor David’s memory during scheduled services managed by the REBELLO FUNERAL HOME, located at 901 Broadway in East Providence, Rhode Island. Calling hours are scheduled for Thursday, October 22, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 23, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, situated at 1525 Cranston St. in Cranston, Rhode Island. Following the Mass, burial services accompanied by military honors will take place at St. Ann Cemetery in Cranston. In lieu of customary floral tributes, the family has requested that memorial donations be directed either to the American Heart Association or to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, located at 984 Taunton Avenue in Seekonk, Massachusetts.