Seoul Samsung Thunders Defeat Wonju DB for Fifth Straight Win to Start KBL Season

Seoul Samsung Thunders secured a 95-92 victory over championship favorites Wonju DB Promy at the Wonju DB Promy Arena on October 17, 2026, extending their surprising start to the Korean Basketball League season to five consecutive wins.

From League Basement to Unbeaten Run

Entering the 2026–27 campaign, the Seoul Samsung Thunders carried the weight of five consecutive last-place finishes at the bottom of the KBL standings. Under head coach Kim Sam-sik, the club has flipped the script completely. Following victories over Suwon KT, Anyang Jung Kwan Jang, Goyang Sono, and Changwon LG, Samsung added Wonju DB to their list of scalps to claim sole possession of the early-season league lead.

The milestone marks a stark turnaround for a franchise that struggled to find defensive consistency or crunch-time execution over the past half-decade. Their previous win over LG pushed the team to a 4-0 start for the first time since the 2003–04 season—a campaign that ultimately saw them stretch their opening run to six games, setting the current franchise benchmark.

Clutch Execution in Wonju

The matchup in Wonju tested Samsung’s resolve against a heavily favored DB squad that rival coaches had tapped as a primary title contender. Veteran Lee Kwan-hee steered the visitors with 19 points and 7 rebounds, dictating the tempo and converting key possessions down the stretch.

Wonju DB fought back behind a dominant performance from foreign ace Henry Ellenson, who poured in 29 points and grabbed 8 boards. Despite Ellenson’s efforts, DB faltered in the closing minutes, suffering their second straight loss to drop to a 2-3 record.

Team Match Result Standings Record Seoul Samsung Thunders Defeated Wonju DB (95-92) 5-0 (1st) Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Defeated Suwon KT (89-69) 5-1 (2nd) Wonju DB Ferries Lost to Seoul Samsung (92-95) 2-3

Jung Kwan Jang Keeps Pace in the Top Two

While Samsung headlines the early surprises, Anyang Jung Kwan Jang remains right on their heels at the top of the table. Playing at home inside the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Arena, the hosts dismantled Suwon KT 89-69 to maintain second place with a 5-1 record, sitting just half a game behind Samsung.

Jung Kwan Jang’s offense clicked through a balanced attack that saw four players score in double figures. Byeon Jun-hyung led the charge with 18 points, supported by 15 points from Jon Mooney, 13 points from Davion Reed, and 13 from Moon Yu-hyun. Suwon KT’s Paris Bass put up a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds, but the effort went unrewarded as Jung Kwan Jang pulled away.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.