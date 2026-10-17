How Elizabeth Holmes Reacted to Watching Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes reacts with discomfort and emotion to Amanda Seyfried’s portrayal of her in the Hulu miniseries The Dropout, breaking down during a scene where the fictionalized version of herself interacts with Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, as revealed in the new documentary You Can See Everything.

The Bottom Line

In the 2026 documentary You Can See Everything, Nathan Fielder shows Elizabeth Holmes footage of Amanda Seyfried playing her in The Dropout.

Holmes grows visibly uncomfortable during a tense corporate preparation scene and stops watching after a shouting match with Larry Ellison.

Holmes and her partner Billy Evans maintain that the dramatized series and media coverage create an exaggerated character bearing little resemblance to reality.

Nathan Fielder Tests Holmes With The Dropout

The new documentary You Can See Everything pairs the distinct styles of directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. Before Elizabeth Holmes begins serving an 11-year prison sentence for defrauding Theranos investors, Fielder lives with Holmes and her partner of nine years, Billy Evans. Throughout the project, Fielder confronts Holmes with direct questions and unexpected moments.

At one point in the documentary, Fielder brings out a laptop to show Holmes The Dropout, the critically acclaimed 2022 Hulu miniseries that earned Amanda Seyfried a lead actor statuette. The show chronicles Holmes’ life from her preteen years up to her 2015 exposure by John Carreyrou of The Wall Street Journal, whose book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup documented the affair. Holmes confirms to Fielder that she has never watched the series before.

The Breaking Point Over Silicon Valley Reenactments

Watching the dramatization yields immediate reactions from the former Theranos CEO. An early scene depicting Seyfried’s Holmes dancing in front of a poster of Steve Jobs elicits an amused chuckle. While Holmes denies that specific dancing incident ever occurred, her actual adoration for the late Apple founder remains well-documented, including a framed photo of him that once hung in her office.

The viewing takes a sharp turn as the episode progresses to interactions between Seyfried’s Holmes and former Theranos president and chief operating officer Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, played by Naveen Andrews. Balwani, who was also sentenced to almost 13 years in prison for his role in the investor fraud, advises the fictional Holmes to look pretty but not too pretty before a presentation. When the scene escalates to Seyfried yelling Get me the f***ing money at Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison, Holmes reaches her limit, breaks down, and says she can’t watch any more.

Prison Reenactments and Unverified Claims

As You Can See Everything unfolds, Fielder takes his footage to Amanda Seyfried herself, enlisting the actor as an investigative sidekick to discuss the revelations. Because cameras are barred from the prison, Fielder constructs a realistic set to recreate his visit with Holmes. In this staged environment, Seyfried plays Holmes, reciting dialogue written by Fielder based on his memory of their conversation.

Within this reenactment, Holmes asserts that a prison worker treated her poorly after watching The Dropout and absorbing the public hostility surrounding the case. Holmes, appearing as Seyfried on the set, criticizes the miniseries and the actor for fostering widespread hatred against her. Neither Fielder nor the documentary can independently verify whether these prison interactions occurred as described.

The Dropout's Amanda Seyfried Reacts to Elizabeth Holmes Entering Prison | E! News

Project Medium Key Figures Release Window Bad Blood Investigative Book John Carreyrou, Elizabeth Holmes Not specified The Dropout Hulu Miniseries Amanda Seyfried, Naveen Andrews 2022 You Can See Everything Documentary Nathan Fielder, Lance Oppenheim, Elizabeth Holmes 2026

Throughout the documentary, both Holmes and Evans insist that the public perception shaped by television and journalism relies on an exaggerated persona. However, given the well-documented downfall of Theranos and the revelations that came to light during her trial, those assertions face severe scrutiny when measured against the documented facts of the Theranos collapse.