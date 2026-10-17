Serbian Tennis Player Stefan Milicevic Banned for 24 Years for Match-Fixing

Serbian tennis player Stefan Milicevic has received a 24-year suspension and a £53,000 fine from the International Tennis Integrity Authority for match-fixing and recruiting other players into a corrupt network, effectively barring him from the sport until October 2050.

The Anatomy of a 24-Year Sanction

Stefan Milicevic, whose career peaked at a world ranking of 1,338th in 2014, faced charges for fixing six matches—five of which he played in personally. The independent organization stated that the 29-year-old also attempted to fix an additional six matches between 2022 and 2024.

🚨 𝗟𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧: Stefan Milicevic has been suspended for 24 years and fined $70,000 for match-fixing offences.↳ 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗫𝗧The 29-year-old Serbian was found to have fixed six matches and attempted to fix six more between 2022 and 2024. The ban runs from 9 October 2026 to 8… pic.twitter.com/3216WgomHD — https://x.com/betbugstennis/status/2110739686771896525

The severity of the punishment escalated due to a complete lack of cooperation from the player. According to independent.co.uk, the governing body made seven separate attempts through multiple channels to secure a response, but Milicevic chose not to engage with the process.

Recruitment and the Wider Syndicate Network

Beyond fixing his own matches, the investigation revealed that Milicevic operated as a central recruiter within a wider corrupt network. The independent.co.uk coverage notes that he was charged with attempting to recruit multiple professional players, which subsequently led to those recruited individuals also engaging in match-fixing.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

The restrictions imposed prevent Milicevic from playing in, coaching at, or attending any events organized or sanctioned by World Tennis, the WTA, the ATP, the Grand Slams, or any national association until his ban expires in October 2050, at which point he will be 53 years old.

Recent Precedents in Lower-Tier Integrity Cases

This penalty follows a series of heavy sanctions aimed at curbing corruption on the lower rungs of professional tennis. As detailed by independent.co.uk, French player Quentin Folliot received a 20-year ban last December after 27 of 30 charges were upheld following an investigation into 11 matches played between 2022 and 2024. In the same month, China’s Pang Renlong received a 12-year suspension.

Player Nationality Sanction Length Key Details Stefan Milicevic Serbia 24 Years Fined £53,000; banned until October 2050 for fixing and recruitment. Quentin Folliot France 20 Years Sanctioned after 27 of 30 charges upheld relating to 2022-24 matches. Pang Renlong China 12 Years Suspended last December by the International Tennis Integrity Authority.

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