England’s 41-match unbeaten run came to a dramatic halt on October 16, 2026, as Canada secured a thrilling 24-21 victory at BMO Field in Toronto during the WXV Global Series, courtesy of a 77th-minute try by replacement Shoshanah Seumanutafa.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Canadian Stock Rising: Standout performances from Sophie de Goede and try-scorer Shoshanah Seumanutafa elevate Canada’s standing ahead of their fixture in Ottawa.

Toronto Crowd Witnesses Historic Breakdown

Playing in front of 18,621 fans—a record for a standalone women’s fixture in North America—Canada handed England their first defeat since November 2022, when they lost to New Zealand in the World Cup final. Savannah Bauder capitalized on Zoe Harrison’s 15th-minute yellow card to open the scoring for the hosts. Despite trailing early, England fought back to claim a 14-5 half-time lead through tries from Maddie Feaunati and Harrison, alongside a sin-binning for Canada’s Laetitia Royer.

The momentum shifted sharply in the second half. England’s Sarah Bern scored early to keep the visitors ahead, while the forward pack worked extensively in defense. Morwenna Talling recorded 18 tackles, while Abi Burton and Maddie Feaunati added 20 and 12 tackles respectively. However, relentless pressure from the hosts eventually cracked the defensive structure. DaLeaka Menin crashed over just after the hour mark before Seumanutafa finished a late counter-attack ignited by a hurried clearance from Harrison.

Match Statistic / Detail Canada England Final Score 24 21 Half-Time Score 5 14 Attendance 18,621 (Record for a standalone women’s fixture in North America)



Tactical Missteps and Missed Opportunities

England struggled to maintain a clinical edge inside their opponents’ 22-meter area. Fullback Ellie Kildunne carried the ball for more meters than any other player on the field but lost possession four times inside Canada’s 22-meter area. Meanwhile, captain Megan Jones carried eight times and made seven tackles, though cumulative penalties continually invited the Canadian attack back into dangerous territory.

Photo: Demokratis.co.id

England head coach John Mitchell challenged his Red Roses to “find something more” after the result. We’re disappointed by the result but Sometimes it requires the context that we’ve just received to dig deeper and find something more.

Immediate Rematch Awaits in Ottawa

The rivalry resumes swiftly as both squads prepare to meet again in Ottawa on Friday, 23 October, 2026, before England concludes their 2026 WXV Global Series against the USA in New Jersey on Friday, 30 October. The upcoming fixture will extend a tightly contested chapter between the two finalists of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

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