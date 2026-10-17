Weapons Arsenal Used in the Saudi-Houthi Military Escalation in Yemen

As the conflict between the Houthi movement and the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen enters a renewed phase of aerial confrontation, conflict-monitoring data analyzed by BBC Verify maps out an extensive array of advanced ballistic missiles, long-range drones, and Western fighter jets driving the battlefield dynamics.

Ballistic Missiles and Indigenous Assembly Lines

The Houthi arsenal relies heavily on ballistic systems, scouting drones, and explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicles. Iran has consistently denied supplying weaponry to the movement, maintaining that its backing remains strictly political.

Photo: بوابة الوسط

Among the most prominent ballistic missiles in the Houthi inventory is the “Palestine 2.” BBC Verify notes the missile boasts a range of roughly 2,150 kilometers and a declared top speed of approximately 19,000 kilometers per hour, leading the group to classify it as hypersonic. The weapon carries a 500-kilogram explosive payload and features the name and map of Palestine alongside a traditional kaffiyeh motif. Military analysts observe that its performance characteristics closely mirror Iran’s “Fattah” missiles.

Additional systems include the “Zulfiqar” (also known as the “Burkan 3”), which exceeds a range of 1,200 kilometers, travels at around 6,000 kilometers per hour, and carries a 250-kilogram warhead. Military experts assess this system as a modified iteration of Iran’s “Qiam” missile. Meanwhile, reporting by Agence France-Presse (AFP) details that the group also maintains cruise missiles from the “Quds” family—with the fourth iteration reaching a 2,000-kilometer range—alongside anti-ship options like the “Asef” and “Mandab-1.”

UAV Deployment and Artificial Intelligence Integration

Beyond heavy ballistic hardware, the Houthi aerial component deploys a varied fleet of tactical and kamikaze drones. ACLED data highlights the “Rujoom” short-range hexacopter, which operates within a 10-to-30-kilometer range at speeds of 200 to 250 kilometers per hour while carrying up to six mortar shells.

Photo: مونت كارلو الدولية

The inventory also incorporates the “Samad 1” reconnaissance drone, boasting a 500-kilometer range. According to the Pentagon’s Integrated Operational Data System, the group frequently modifies these platforms to carry warheads for one-way attack missions. Further complicating the technical landscape, a report published in September by Anthropic revealed the detection of a cell utilizing the “Claude Code” tool to execute three distinct weapons-development programs in northern Yemen.

Platform / Weapon System Operator / Affiliation Estimated Range (km) Primary Function Palestine 2 Houthi Forces ~2,150 Medium-Range Ballistic Strike Zulfiqar / Burkan 3 Houthi Forces ~1,200+ Ballistic Strike Samad 1 Houthi Forces ~500 Reconnaissance / Attack F-15 Eagle Saudi-led Coalition – Air Superiority / Ground Attack Eurofighter Typhoon Saudi-led Coalition ~3,790 (Max Ferry) Multi-role Combat

Saudi Air Power and Multi-Layered Defense Architecture

On the opposing side, the Saudi-led coalition relies heavily on its air force, utilizing Western-manufactured fighter jets and attack helicopters to execute missions inside Yemen. Key airframes include the American-built F-15, a twin-engine fighter capable of reaching speeds near 3,000 kilometers per hour, and the European Eurofighter Typhoon, which can cover distances up to 3,790 kilometers for ground-attack operations. The coalition fleet also features U.S.-made Apache attack helicopters, capable of carrying up to 16 air-to-ground missiles.

Riyadh anchors its air defense network around advanced U.S. systems, notably the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and Patriot batteries.

Diplomatic Dimensions and Supply Chain Inquiries

The conflict’s technological supply lines have increasingly drawn international diplomatic scrutiny. Yemeni Foreign Minister Afrah Al-Zuba stated that the Yemeni government held formal discussions with Chinese officials regarding the alleged utilization of Chinese technology in Houthi weapons manufacturing. Beijing expressed readiness to investigate the matter.