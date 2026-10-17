Nashville Predators face St. Louis Blues in NHL match

The Nashville Predators will face the St. Louis Blues as both teams look to rebound from recent struggles in the NHL regular season. The Predators enter the matchup on a three-game losing skid, while the Blues sit on the fringe of the playoff zone with mixed recent results.

Here is why that matters for the standings right now. Nashville has dropped four of its past five home games, raising questions about whether home ice will offer any advantage against a St. Louis squad that recently routed Ottawa by five goals on the road.

Nashville Looks to End Skid Amid Offensive Struggles

The Predators started the regular season alternating wins and losses, but their momentum has ground to a halt with three consecutive defeats. Andrew Brunette’s team suffered a painful 3-2 shootout loss to Ottawa after blowing a 2-0 lead, followed by another 3-2 shootout setback against San Jose where Nashville surrendered two goals before tying the game with just a second remaining on the clock.

The St. Louis Blues are claiming Justin Barron off waivers from the Nashville Predators 🎵 Barron was previously acquired by Nashville in a trade that saw Alex Carrier go to the Montreal Canadiens in December of 2024 🏒 pic.twitter.com/uoKgRHkg6D — https://x.com/GinoHard_/status/2104272762881679761

While the defensive structure remains relatively solid, the offensive output is lagging. The Predators average 2.6 goals per game and have failed to score more than twice in their last three outings. Even so, the power play remains a bright spot, clicking at a 27.3% efficiency rate in the five-on-four format.

The projected lineup for Nashville features goaltender Saros (Murray) alongside defensemen Struble, Josi, supported up front by Stamkos, O’Reilly, and Kerfoot.

St. Louis Seeks Consistency Away From Home

Across the ice, St. Louis hovers near the playoff cutline while averaging one point per game. Jim Montgomery’s side has stumbled in four of its last six matchups, including a 4-2 defeat to Chicago and a hard-fought 4-5 loss to Minnesota.

The Blues generate plenty of offense with 3.6 goals per game, but defensive leaks and goaltending struggles have held them back. Goaltender Joel Hofer has posted a save percentage below 90% across his last four appearances. Despite these defensive vulnerabilities, St. Louis boasts the league’s best third period attack, averaging 1.9 goals in the final period.

The projected roster for the Blues lists Hofer (Binnington) in net, backed by Broberg and Iriček on defense, with a forward group featuring Holloway, Thomas, and Snuggerud.

Head-to-Head History and Scoring Trends

When these teams met earlier in the year, they produced a wild, high-scoring affair. St. Louis built a commanding 5-1 lead early in the second period before collapsing, allowing five unanswered goals as Nashville secured a 6-5 victory.

Team Goals For / Game Goals Against / Game Power Play % Recent Form (Last 6) Nashville Predators 2.6 – 27.3% 3 Losses (Streak) St. Louis Blues 3.6 3.3 13.8% (Shooting) 4 Losses / 6 Games

Betting markets currently peg the total line high, driven by recent defensive lapses on both sides. More than six goals were scored in three of Nashville’s last five games, while St. Louis has seen at least eight total goals scored in each of its last three contests.