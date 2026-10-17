Creatine Reduces Brain Inflammation and Protects Neurons in Rats with Colitis

Badania naukowe ujawniają, jak popularne suplementy diety mogą wpływać na procesy chorobowe związane z funkcjonowaniem mózgu i układu nerwowego. While common substances are often viewed as entirely safe and straightforward, new studies demonstrate that their physiological impact can shift dramatically depending on the underlying health status of the consumer.

Brain inflammation and cellular protection in animal models

Recent research published in the journal Brain, Behavior, and Immunity examined how chronic colitis affects the hippocampus, a brain region critical for memory and learning. Investigators observed that intestinal inflammation triggers neuroinflammation, leading to neuronal damage and disrupted electrical activity in male rats, though similar cellular changes were not identified in females.

To test whether supplementation could mitigate these neurological effects, researchers administered creatine to rats daily, beginning 10 days before inducing the condition and continuing throughout the experiment. Animals receiving the supplement showed reduced inflammatory responses in the hippocampus, prevented microglial activation, and preserved neuronal membrane properties and excitability thresholds. While creatine levels in the hippocampus dropped due to chronic inflammation in both sexes, supplementation restored those concentrations by roughly 20-30 proc., bringing them close to healthy baselines. However, scientists emphasize that these findings in rats cannot be directly generalized to humans without controlled clinical trials, as the supplementation began prior to the onset of disease.

Divergent risks in cognitive decline and metabolic theory

The analysis indicated that taking the supplement was associated with a 25 proc. increased risk of progressing to full-blown dementia among patients with early memory issues. Investigators stress that this observational data shows a statistical correlation rather than a direct causative link.

To explore the underlying biology, the research team examined brain tissue samples and conducted mouse experiments, noting an accumulation of sugar-protein structures known as glycan chains in Alzheimer’s disease brains. This accumulation suggests that metabolic pathways involving sugar-tagging operate too intensely during neurodegeneration. Because some experts theorize that Alzheimer’s disease shares traits with metabolic disorders often dubbed “type 3 diabetes,” introducing supplements that participate in sugar-related cellular pathways may yield very different physiological results when the brain’s metabolism is already impaired.

Future clinical evaluation and medical consultation

Further research is required to determine whether discontinuing glucosamine slows disease progression in dementia patients and whether creatine provides similar neuroprotective benefits in people. Specialists remind the public that dietary supplements carry potential side effects, underscoring the importance of consulting a physician before starting regular use, particularly for older adults and individuals managing cognitive symptoms.

Photo: medonet.pl