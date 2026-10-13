N-Acetylcysteine Alters Brain Metabolism and Improves Symptoms in Multiple Sclerosis

An antioxidant treatment combining intravenous and oral N-acetylcysteine (NAC) alters functional brain connectivity and cerebral glucose metabolism in multiple sclerosis patients, according to a small randomized trial published in IBRO Neuroscience Reports and presented at the American Society of Functional Neuroradiology meeting in Newport Beach, California.

Decoding Metabolic and Structural Shifts in Neural Pathways

Multiple sclerosis affects 2.8 million individuals globally, with 40 to 70 percent experiencing cognitive impairment driven by a combination of neuroinflammation and oxidative stress. While standard pharmaceutical interventions primarily target inflammatory pathways, neurodegeneration continues to progress due to unmanaged oxidative damage. To address this therapeutic gap, investigators at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia evaluated whether the antioxidant precursor NAC could modify brain function and metabolism in patients living with mild to moderate forms of the disease.

The randomized trial enrolled 36 patients, dividing them equally into a treatment cohort and a control group receiving standard care alone. The treatment protocol involved administering 50 mg/kg of intravenous NAC once a week alongside 500 mg of oral NAC twice a day for the remaining six days of the week. Researchers chose this dual administration route because prior pharmacological data indicated that oral NAC absorption can vary significantly among patients. By pairing weekly infusions with daily oral supplementation, the team sought to ensure consistent systemic availability.

After a four-month evaluation window, participants underwent integrated PET-MRI scans utilizing resting-state blood oxygen level-dependent functional MRI and fluorodeoxyglucose PET imaging. Sahar Darabi Monadi, MD, reported that the BOLD fMRI scans revealed distinct connectivity alterations within the inferior frontal region, the cerebellum, and parts of the temporal and parietal lobes among members of the NAC cohort. Corresponding fluorodeoxyglucose PET scans demonstrated parallel increases in cerebral glucose metabolism across several of these identical anatomical structures, including the inferior frontal and inferior temporal gyri.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What was tested: Researchers combined intravenous and oral doses of an antioxidant called N-acetylcysteine (NAC) to see if it could reduce oxidative stress in the brains of people with mild to moderate multiple sclerosis.

Researchers combined intravenous and oral doses of an antioxidant called N-acetylcysteine (NAC) to see if it could reduce oxidative stress in the brains of people with mild to moderate multiple sclerosis. What the scans showed: Advanced brain imaging revealed that patients receiving NAC experienced measurable changes in functional connectivity and glucose metabolism in regions of the brain.

Advanced brain imaging revealed that patients receiving NAC experienced measurable changes in functional connectivity and glucose metabolism in regions of the brain. What patients reported: Participants in the treatment group noted statistically significant improvements in self-reported symptoms, including reduced fatigue and pain, alongside sharper attention and cognitive function.

Clinical Correlations and Patient-Reported Symptom Relief

Beyond structural neuroimaging changes, clinical evaluations demonstrated measurable improvements that mapped directly to the observed physiological shifts. Participants in the NAC treatment arm reported better scores in several distinct quality-of-life domains compared to the control group. Symptom improvements reached statistical significance in pain with a $P=0.015$, fatigue with a $P=0.016$, cognition with a $P=0.036$, and attention with a $P=0.010$.

Clinical Domain NAC Treatment Group Outcome Statistical Significance ($P$-Value) Pain Management Improved self-reported scores $P = 0.015$ Fatigue Reduction Decreased symptom severity $P = 0.016$ Cognitive Function Reported improvements in processing $P = 0.036$ Attention Span Enhanced self-evaluated focus $P = 0.010$

Co-author Andrew Newberg, MD, noted that these findings align with previous investigations examining NAC across other neurological conditions. In recent studies involving Parkinson’s disease, research teams observed parallel changes in dopamine function and functional connectivity following NAC administration. Additional investigative work suggests that the compound may similarly influence resting-state functional connectivity and cognitive performance in patients with chronic mild traumatic brain injury.

When to Consult a Doctor

While N-acetylcysteine is known as an oral nutritional supplement and an intravenous antidote used in emergency settings to protect the liver against acetaminophen overdose, patients must consult their treating neurologist before modifying any antioxidant intake or incorporating supplemental therapies into an established disease-modifying regimen.

Investigators emphasize that this trial represents an initial evaluation of NAC in multiple sclerosis populations. Future clinical research must clarify optimal dosing regimens, long-term safety profiles, and precise treatment durations across larger patient cohorts to confirm whether antioxidant supplementation can sustainably alter the trajectory of neurodegenerative disease progression.