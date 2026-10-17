Six Detroit Residents Charged in Armed Robbery of Warren Marijuana Facility

Six Detroit residents have been charged following an armed robbery at a commercial marijuana facility on Lorna Avenue in Warren that triggered a police chase, a patrol car collision, and the seizure of more than 200 pounds of marijuana.

The incident unfolded just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 14 in an industrial-commercial area located in the area of the Army’s Detroit Arsenal and Tank-Automotive Command facilities. Investigators said the suspects arrived at the business in a U-Haul truck and a Chevy Camaro, targeted a security guard, and forced him to the ground at gunpoint before stripping him of his weapon and breaking into the building.

As local officers responded to the alarm, the Chevy Camaro struck a patrol car during the initial encounter, leading to the immediate arrest of two suspects at the scene. Meanwhile, the U-Haul truck fled southbound on Van Dyke Avenue, prompting a police pursuit. Officers deployed tire-deflation devices near 11 Mile Road, eventually bringing the truck to a halt near Van Dyke and Lantz Street in Detroit, where the remaining four occupants attempted to flee on foot before being captured.

Arraignments and Charges Filed Against the Six Detroit Defendants

Formal charges were brought on Oct. 16 against the six individuals involved: Marcellus Huntley, 59, Maya Mitchell, 24, Joshua Dyke, 33, Kyle Turner, 38, James Claybrooks-Wells, 32, and Aaron Marshall, 24. They were arraigned before Judge Steven Bieda in the 37th District Court in Warren. Each defendant was issued a $500,000 bond and ordered to wear a GPS tether if released.

Photo: macombdaily.com

The charges vary by individual:

Marcellus Huntley: Three counts of felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, firearm possession by a prohibited person, armed robbery, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, larceny of a firearm, and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering.

Three counts of felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, firearm possession by a prohibited person, armed robbery, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, larceny of a firearm, and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering. Maya Mitchell: Three counts of felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, third-degree fleeing and eluding, armed robbery, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, larceny of a firearm, and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering.

Three counts of felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, third-degree fleeing and eluding, armed robbery, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, larceny of a firearm, and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering. Joshua Dyke: Habitual offender status, resisting and obstructing police, third-degree fleeing and eluding, armed robbery, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, and possession of burglary tools.

Habitual offender status, resisting and obstructing police, third-degree fleeing and eluding, armed robbery, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, and possession of burglary tools. Kyle Turner: Habitual offender status, resisting and obstructing police, armed robbery, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, and possession of burglary tools.

Habitual offender status, resisting and obstructing police, armed robbery, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, and possession of burglary tools. James Claybrooks-Wells: Possession of burglary tools, resisting and obstructing police, armed robbery, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering.

Possession of burglary tools, resisting and obstructing police, armed robbery, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering. Aaron Marshall: Possession of burglary tools, resisting and obstructing police, armed robbery, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering.

Court records indicate that Kyle Turner and Joshua Dykes were given second habitual status due to a prior conviction.

Evidence Recovered and Next Court Dates

When investigators searched the intercepted U-Haul truck, they recovered over 200 pounds of stolen marijuana along with additional physical evidence linking the group to the break-in.

Photo: chilichili.net

All six defendants are scheduled to return to the 37th District Court for a probable cause conference on Oct. 29.