Hanshin Tigers vs Yokohama DeNA Game 4 Broadcast Guide

The 2026 NPB Central League Climax Series Final Stage reaches a critical juncture on October 17 at Koshien Stadium, where the Hanshin Tigers face the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Game 4. DeNA enters the fixture boasting a five-game postseason win streak, having blanked Hanshin in three consecutive contests to push themselves within striking distance of the Japan Series.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Offensive Drought: Hanshin’s bats face extreme pressure against DeNA’s pitching staff, which has surrendered zero runs through the first three games of this series.

The Pitching Matchup at Koshien

Hanshin hands the ball to Kotaro Otake for Game 4, tasking the left-hander with reversing a troubling trend for the Tigers’ rotation. Despite boasting a formidable starting trio that captured individual regular-season titles, Hanshin’s frontline arms have failed to secure a single victory in this series. Yokohama counters with Katsuki Azuki on the mound as the BayStars hunt for the final sweep needed to punch their ticket to the championship round.

🇯🇵 2026 Central League Climax Series Final Stage🐯 Hanshin Tigers (1st)⭐️ Yokohama DeNA BayStars (3rd)⚔️ Season H2H: Hanshin won 13-12👉 Hanshin starts with automatic 1-0 advantage⚾️ First to 4 wins advances to Japan Series pic.twitter.com/aXgfbkPbpl — https://x.com/yakyucosmo/status/2110222317125288201

Offensive Struggles and the Zero-Run Deficit

Yokohama’s five-game postseason tear is anchored by three consecutive shutout victories against Hanshin. The Central League regular-season champions now face the ultimate elimination pressure, requiring an immediate tactical adjustment against Azuki to avoid a postseason sweep on their home turf.

Game Details Hanshin Tigers Yokohama DeNA BayStars Venue Koshien Stadium Date & Time October 17, 2026 — 14:00 Playball Announced Starters Kotaro Otake (LHP) Katsuki Azuki (LHP) Series Status Trailing in Final Stage Leading, 5-game CS win streak

Broadcast and Streaming Access

Fans looking to catch the action live have multiple viewing avenues across terrestrial, satellite, and digital platforms. The matchup will air on Kansai Television terrestrially, alongside satellite broadcasts via NHK BS, Sky-A, and the Sky PerfecTV! Pro Baseball Set. Digital streaming is available through the DAZN platform, including the DMM×DAZN Houkai bundle and DAZN Baseball, alongside Toratei and regional radio broadcasts on Nippon Broadcasting, MBS Radio, and ABC Radio.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.