Churchills Eastleigh beats Park Gate 4-1 in billiards

Churchills Eastleigh secured a 4-1 victory over Park Gate, highlighted by Jerry Warren compiling the highest break of the season so far with a superb 90.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Jerry Warren’s 90 break.

Churchills Eastleigh’s aggregate score of 766-707.

Park Gate had only three players, requiring Adam Humphries to play twice.

Churchills Eastleigh Edge Tight Openers

Park Gate started the fixture against Churchills Eastleigh. Tony Aldridge, playing off a +55 handicap, defeated Adam Humphries (+100) 200-187 in a tightly contested opening frame.

Jerry Warren (-80) shifted the momentum back to the hosts with a fine individual performance. Warren overcame Gary Wilton (+25) 200-143, orchestrating the table with a masterclass that included breaks of 90, 64, and 43. The 90 break stands as the highest recorded so far this season.

Squad Depth Tests Park Gate as Adams Seals Aggregate

With Park Gate fielding only three players, Adam Humphries was forced to play a second match. Humphries responded by defeating Steve Hulbert (+50) 200-166.

The final game of the fixture saw Gate’s Ian Finch (+55) face Churchill’s Paul Adams (-100). Adams executed a fine 61 break to win 200-177. That win secured the team aggregate point at 766-707, sealing the 4-1 victory for Churchills Eastleigh.

Sarisbury B and Hamble Secure Convincing Wins

Elsewhere in the league, hosts Sarisbury B beat Chandlers Ford 4-1. That fixture featured notable performances from Sarisbury players Robin Smith, Brian Bull, and Clive Gamblin.

Meanwhile, Hamble topped the table following a 5-0 victory over visiting Sarisbury A. That victory featured winning performances from Mark Spridgeon, Rob Shattock, Tony Spridgeon, and Nick Wood.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.