Jeremy Jacquet expects physical test against Brentford

Liverpool centre-back Jeremy Jacquet has warned his side to expect a physical test from Thomas Frank’s Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Duel Metrics: Expect elevated intensity in duels.

Expect elevated intensity in duels. Market Momentum: Liverpool enter the fixture aiming to get their Premier League campaign back on track.

Physical Duels Awaiting at the Gtech Community Stadium

Heading to the Gtech Community Stadium, Andoni Iraola’s squad look to steer their Premier League campaign back on course following a defeat against Manchester City. Since arriving from Stade Rennais during the summer, the 21-year-old has featured in the starting line-up for all six of the Reds’ top-flight matches in the 2026-27 season. The defender noted that the biggest difference of all is the intensity of the duels and individual battles.

Photo: liverpoolfc.com

“The manager has already told us that it’s going to be a battle all over the field,” Jacquet stated. “However, we’ve been working hard in training, even though time has been a bit short. And we will be ready.”

The squad successfully bounced back from their domestic setback with a midweek Champions League victory against LASK. Jacquet emphasized that translating that continental resilience into Premier League points is the immediate priority.

Metric / Status Jeremy Jacquet (Liverpool) Brentford Fixture Context Recent Individual Accolade Player of the Month (Aug/Sep) Faced with Thomas Frank’s side Recent International Milestone Senior France Debuts Clean sheets targeted

Balancing European Recovery and Domestic Momentum

Having arrived at Anfield, Jacquet secured the accolade of Liverpool’s overall Player of the Month for August and September, capturing the majority of supporter votes ahead of Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak. That domestic form coincided with a maiden senior international call-up for France under Zinedine Zidane.

Photo: ca.sports.yahoo.com

Jacquet started two of Les Bleus’ fixtures during the international break, describing the experience as a magical moment. Having kept three consecutive Premier League clean sheets during September, the defender aims to maintain his high performance levels.

Brentford enter the fixture monitoring fitness updates regarding Schade and Schuster. Iraola’s side will aim to be ready for the battle.

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