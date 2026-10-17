Three Men Sentenced to 158 Years in Mexico for Murder of Foreign Surfers

Three men in Mexico received prison sentences of 158 years and nine months each on Friday for the 2024 murders of two Australian brothers and their American friend during a surf trip in Baja California. An Ensenada court handed down the lengthy terms stemming from the deaths of Jake Robinson, Callum Robinson, and Jack Carter Rhoad.

The Discovery in Baja California

The three victims—Australian brothers Jake Robinson, 33, and Callum Robinson, 30, alongside their 30-year-old American friend Jack Carter Rhoad—disappeared in late April 2024 while camping and surfing near Punta San Jose, roughly 80 kilometers south of Ensenada. Following a multi-day search that involved FBI assistance, authorities discovered their bodies on May 3 at the bottom of a shaft. All three men had sustained gunshot wounds to the head. Investigators later located the victims’ pick-up truck burned out several kilometers away.

The defendants were identified by authorities as Jesus Gerardo “N”, known as “El Kekas”, Irineo Francisco “N”, and Angel Jesus “N”. A week prior to the sentencing, the court found them guilty of manslaughter, aggravated robbery, robbery under use of force, and violent vehicle theft. In addition to the prison time, the judge ordered the convicted men to pay financial compensation to the families of the victims.

The Conviction of the Mastermind

The three men sentenced on Friday operated as accomplices to the mastermind of the crime. In November, Gisell Silva pleaded guilty to charges including aggravated robbery with violence and violent vehicle theft. Following her arrest just days after search crews found the foreign tourists in the shaft, a court sentenced her to 20 years in prison after she confessed to instigating the robbery that led to the killings.

The brutal nature of the crimes sent shockwaves through Australia and the United States. While the region around Ensenada maintains a reputation as relatively safe for travelers, the broader state ranks among the most violent in Mexico.

Individual / Detail Role or Outcome Legal Status Jake & Callum Robinson, Jack Carter Rhoad Victims Killed in April 2024 Gisell Silva Mastermind Sentenced to 20 years in November

Reactions From the Families

The emotional toll of the legal proceedings weighed heavily on the families, who followed the courtroom developments across international borders. Page Rhoad, the mother of Jack Carter Rhoad, addressed the court via Zoom following the final sentencing.

Photo: MarketScreener Deutschland

“Für den Verlust eines Kindes wird es niemals Gerechtigkeit geben, aber diese Männer werden nie wieder jemandem etwas antun.”

said Page Rhoad, noting that no outcome could truly compensate for the loss of a son, though she expressed gratitude that the perpetrators can no longer inflict harm. Martin and Debra Robinson, the parents of Jake and Callum, participated in the remote hearings after returning to Australia, having previously described the ordeal of attending the 24 individual court sessions as a living hell.