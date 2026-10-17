South Korea Financial Regulator Warns Against High-Risk Perpetual Futures with 200x Leverage

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission cautioned investors that high-risk perpetual futures products traded on offshore platforms with up to 200 times leverage can cause total capital loss from minimal market movements. As reported by 아시아경제 CORE, these unregulated derivatives lack domestic legal protections. The Financial Services Commission issued these user precautions on October 16 as overseas cryptocurrency exchanges and other offshore platforms launched and traded high-risk perpetual futures based on stocks and virtual assets.

The warning addresses an expanding wave of overseas cryptocurrency and stock-linked products gaining traction among retail traders. Unlike traditional derivatives governed by domestic capital markets legislation, these instruments operate without standard maturity dates or local regulatory oversight. Many nations have also failed to establish regulatory frameworks for these instruments, and investors must avoid mistaking them for standard futures simply because they bear the name.

Understanding the Mechanics of Unregulated Perpetual Futures

Perpetual futures differ fundamentally from conventional financial contracts traded on regulated exchanges. Operating continuously around the clock, these instruments tie their exposure directly to underlying price movements with multipliers ranging from 10 to 200 times. When leverage reaches the upper bounds of that spectrum, even a fractional downward shift in a domestic index or digital asset triggers an immediate forced liquidation.

Because these contracts lack any defined expiration date, investors often maintain positions longer than traditional risk parameters allow. But there is a catch: offshore platform operators running these markets sit outside the jurisdiction of South Korean financial authorities. If an overseas exchange faces sudden insolvency or halts operations, local users have virtually no legal recourse to recover frozen funds.

Feature Domestic Regulated Derivatives Offshore Perpetual Futures Leverage Range Strictly capped by regulatory tier 10x to 200x variable exposure Trading Hours Fixed exchange hours 24 hours, continuous Investor Protection Covered under Capital Markets Act No domestic legal safeguards Platform Insolvency Risk Guaranteed institutional structures High risk of total loss upon foreign operator default

Regulatory Response and Overseas Platform Engagement

Financial authorities are stepping up direct engagement with foreign operators to curb unauthorized access. A representative for the Financial Services Commission outlined the current enforcement stance in statements covered by 아시아경제 CORE, noting that officials are actively requesting major offshore platforms serving domestic users to prevent any violations of local law. Specifically, a Financial Services Commission official stated, We will do our utmost to protect domestic investors, such as by requesting major offshore platform operators currently supporting perpetual futures trading related to the domestic market to ensure that violations of domestic law do not occur.

At the same time, regulators are evaluating whether to introduce similar financial instruments under a controlled domestic framework. However, officials emphasized that any potential introduction of local equivalents will require comprehensive reviews of market impact, international regulatory trends, and strict safeguards to shield retail investors from structural volatility. Addressing the potential rollout of local products, the Financial Services Commission official added, Regarding the domestic introduction of similar domestic products and regulatory systems, we plan to carefully review them by comprehensively considering the impact of the products on the market, investor protection aspects, and global discussion trends.