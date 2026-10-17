Carol Pansegrau Obituary North St. Paul MN

Carol Ann Pansegrau, a lifelong resident of North St. Paul known for her deep-rooted community ties and devotion to family and animals, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at the age of 89. Born and raised in the Minnesota city, she graduated from North High School before building a life with her late husband, Ed Pansegrau, with whom she raised two sons, Gary and Mike.

Throughout her life, Pansegrau maintained a strong connection to her faith and local institutions. She was confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church on May 27, 1951, and remained a lifelong member of the congregation, where she dedicated a decade to teaching Sunday school. Family members recall her as someone who took immense pride in her personal presentation, always ensuring her hair, makeup, and nails were meticulously kept. Beyond her family commitments, she was an ardent animal lover who constantly surrounded herself with numerous pets.

Pansegrau is preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Anna Collier; her husband, Ed; and an infant brother, Robert. She is survived by her sons Gary (Kathy) and Mike (Wendy); step-grandchildren Kristy (Joe) Bissonette, Rachel (Jake) Malmer, and Brandon Wickner; her sister, Judy (Ron) Ritchie; nephews Ron (Lisa) Ritchie Jr. and Terry (Amy) Ritchie; her niece, Holly (Tim) Kutzer; and a wide circle of extended family and friends.

Services at Bradshaw Funeral Home

A funeral service to honor her life is scheduled for Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Bradshaw Funeral Home, located at 2800 Curve Crest Blvd. in Stillwater. Visitation will begin an hour prior, starting at 10 a.m. Family representatives noted that they draw comfort in knowing she rests alongside her greatest loves, Ed and The Lord.

Memorial Tributes and Animal Rescue Support

Reflecting her lifelong passion for animal welfare, the family has requested that memorial donations be directed toward Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue or another animal care charity of the donor’s choice in Carol’s name.