VIECC 2026 brings 27 guests and ticket sweepstakes to Messe Wien

The Vienna Comic Con (VIECC) brings 27 guest groups and individuals—ranging from film actors and directors to comic artists and cosplayers—to the Messe Wien from November 21 to 22, 2026, as Cerealkillerz reported.

Vienna Comic Con Lineup and Ticket Giveaway

Twenty-seven distinct guests or groups spanning voice actors, actors, directors, authors, illustrators, cosplayers, and content creators are confirmed for the November event.

Event organizers are running a ticket sweepstakes through October 31, 2026, offering 2×2 Adult Weekend passes.

Participants must subscribe to the organizer’s YouTube channel and submit an online contact form to enter the draw.

Confirmed Guests Heading to Messe Wien

The actor lineup features Katie Leung, recognized for playing Cho Chang in Harry Potter and Lay Araminta Gun in Bridgerton, alongside Vincent D’Onofrio, known as Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again and Private Paula in Full Metal Jacket. Joining them are Osric Chau from Supernatural and the Arrowverse, Michael Cudlitz portraying Lex Luthor in Superman & Lois and Abraham Ford in The Walking Dead, and Marina Sirtis from Star Trek: The Next Generation and NAVY CIS.

Additional acting and creative talent includes Nicole de Boer of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Dead Zone – Das zweite Gesicht, visual effects artist Ante Dekovic from Star Trek: Discovery and Shadow and Bone – Legenden der Grisha, and directors Valerie Weiss and Benjamin Munz. Showrunner Holger Frick and film reporter Parviz Khosrawi round out the media contingent, alongside cosplayers Krystl Cosplay, Stylouz Cosplay, and Tingilya Cosplay.

Authors, Illustrators, and Comic Creators

The literary and artistic roster features authors Andreas Gruber, Bernhard Hennen, Sam Feuerbach, and Tom & Stephan Orgel. Comic creators Jason Aaron, Mahmud Asrar, Dave Lung, Chris Koch, and Thierry Capezzone are on the convention floor.

Illustrators Mathias Kollros, known for Magic: The Gathering work, and Stephanie Gladden, whose credits include Simpsons, Ren & Stimpy, and Powerpuff Girls, complete the creator roster alongside Gerhard Raible.

Ticket Info and Sweepstakes Rules

Tickets for the November 21–22 event are available on the official VIECC website. Attendees seeking complimentary entry can enter a promotional sweepstakes hosted by Cerealkillerz until October 31, 2026, at midnight.

Parameter Details Location Messe Wien, Vienna Guest Count 27 guest groups and individuals Prizes 2×2 Adult Weekend passes

The sweepstakes is open to adults over 18 residing in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, excluding Cerealkillerz staff. Winners will be chosen by random draw after the entry window closes and notified via email.