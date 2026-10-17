Russian Strikes Kill 8 and Cut Power to 1 Million Across Ukraine

Russian aerial attacks across nine regions killed at least eight people, injured 60 others, and cut power to more than 1 million people on Friday. The widespread strikes targeted Ukraine’s energy grid, hitting multiple cities and damaging shopping centres, a food-processing facility, a customs terminal, and trucks.

Regional Casualties and Infrastructure Damage

Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that a 71-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were killed and 12 people were wounded in three districts of the eastern city of Kharkiv. In the frontline city of Kramatorsk within the Donetsk region, two people were killed, while two additional deaths were reported in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the northwestern Volyn region bordering Poland, a drone strike on a food-processing facility killed one person and wounded eight, according to Governor Roman Romaniuk. Romaniuk also stated that drones hit a customs terminal and set fire to about 10 trucks in Kovel. In Rivne, a drone attack on a major shopping centre and other sites killed one person and wounded seven, regional governor Oleksandr Koval said. Another shopping centre was hit in the northern city of Sumy, close to the front line.

Power Grid Impacts and UN Casualty Figures

Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy reported that repair crews restored power to more than a million people following the blackouts. In Volyn, approximately 370,000 households temporarily lost electricity, with supply subsequently restored to at least 100,000 of them. Mayor Andriy Razumovskyi warned that power outages in the regional capital of Lutsk could last for at least 24 hours. Large parts of Rivne and surrounding areas were also left without power following attacks on energy infrastructure. Russia’s military chief informed President Vladimir Putin on Friday that the military had allocated the necessary assets to continue its campaign against the country’s energy system.

Photo: reuters.com

The United Nations reported that civilian casualties in Ukraine climbed steeply, noting that at least 328 civilians were killed and 2,105 wounded last month—85 percent more than in September 2025.