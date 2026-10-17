Nneka Ogwumike Says Prediction Markets Lead to Athlete Harassment

WNBA veteran and 11-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike has publicly identified a rising security risk for professional athletes: targeted harassment from users of prediction markets. Speaking at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit, Ogwumike warned that the unchecked growth of these platforms is creating unsafe environments, with players facing direct vitriol over performance.

Strategic Implications of Betting Volatility

Regulatory Arbitrage: Prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket classify as financial exchanges rather than sportsbooks, allowing them to bypass traditional state-level gaming regulations.

Prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket classify as financial exchanges rather than sportsbooks, allowing them to bypass traditional state-level gaming regulations. Performance Impact: Institutional data from the 2025 NCAA study indicates a correlation between betting-related harassment and athlete mental well-being, with 46% of surveyed Division 1 men’s basketball players reporting that negative or threatening messages came from someone who bet on a game they played in.

Volume Scalability: Combined weekly trading volume on major prediction platforms reached $22.2 billion last week, driven by high-frequency activity in NFL and NCAA markets, according to data from Dune Analytics.

The Shift from Sportsbook to Financial Exchange

The core of the issue lies in the structural classification of prediction markets. By positioning themselves as financial exchanges, platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket operate under a regulatory framework distinct from traditional sportsbooks like DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) or Flutter Entertainment (NYSE: FLUT), which owns FanDuel.

Quantifying the Harassment Premium

The financial impact of this volatility is not limited to the platforms themselves. It extends to the labor market of professional sports. According to the 2025 NCAA Growth, Opportunities, Aspirations and Learning of Students in College study, more than 50% of Division 1 men’s basketball players reported abuse on social media platforms. The link between financial stakes and personal security is increasingly clear, as 46% of those players identified bettors as the primary source of threatening communications.

Metric Reported Data Combined Weekly Volume (Kalshi/Polymarket) $22.2 Billion Abuse Attributed to Bettors (NCAA Study) 46%

Institutional Response and Market Oversight

The NBA and WNBA recently launched a responsible gaming campaign in partnership with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG). However, Ogwumike noted that while resources are available through the players’ associations, these measures remain reactive rather than preventative. The lack of public disclosure regarding specific safety incidents suggests that the leagues are currently managing these risks behind closed doors to avoid broader reputational damage to their betting partnerships.

“It’s not a safe place for athletes. I don’t think I ever want to say that something is outrightly bad unless it absolutely is, but players are definitely having a hard time dealing with the vitriol that comes with prediction markets as it relates to our performance,” said Nneka Ogwumike at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit.

The market for sports-related derivatives is currently in a state of hyper-growth. Investors are watching closely to see if the SEC or the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will intervene to reclassify these prediction markets.

As the industry approaches the end of 2026, the tension between the financialization of sports performance and the physical safety of the athletes remains a significant, yet unresolved, macroeconomic friction point.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.