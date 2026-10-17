Will the Wallabies ever win the Bledisloe Cup again? Inside Australia’s 24-year rugby drought

The Wallabies face a 24-year drought ahead of their Saturday fixture against the All Blacks at Accor Stadium in Sydney, following a 50-19 defeat at Eden Park that places the Bledisloe Cup out of reach for Australia for another year.

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New Zealand have since won 12 straight Tests against the Wallabies, the longest streak in history.

Two Decades of Trans-Tasman Dominance

The Bledisloe Cup drought stretches into its 24th year following last Saturday’s 50-19 thumping at Eden Park. George Gregan remains the last Australian captain to lift the trophy, securing it back in 2002. Since 2003, Australia has lost 19 series and drawn five across 24 contested campaigns, compiling a 14.3 per cent success rate in individual tests against their trans-Tasman rivals.

Massimo De Lutiis claimed the mantle of Wallaby No. 1000 in August, meaning more than 200 players have pulled on the gold jersey during an era devoid of a Bledisloe triumph. Seven different Australian prime ministers and seven different Wallabies coaches have cycled through the program during the ongoing twenty-four-year slide.

Metric Australia (Wallabies) New Zealand (All Blacks) Last Series Win 2002 Present Holder Individual Test Win Rate 14.3% Dominant Majority

Psychological Barriers and Preparation Deficits

Simon Poidevin argued that New Zealand derived a competitive edge from entering the Bledisloe fixture battle-hardened following an extended tour of South Africa, contrasting with Australia’s lighter preparation schedule.

Meanwhile, high-performance mind coach Dave Diggle, who worked with the Wallabies under Michael Cheika and Dave Rennie, identified an underlying psychological tension within the setup.

“An issue we’ve had in Australian rugby for quite some time is looking to minimise loss rather than maximise opportunity. I also don’t think we kept continuity in the team dynamic enough. In my time, both under Cheik and Rens, that cycling through of players didn’t allow them to form an identity and continuity. We have to change our psychology; a little bit of that arrogance has to come back into our belief system.”

Looking Ahead to the World Cup Pool Clash

With this year’s Bledisloe contested over two matches, Saturday’s return fixture in Sydney serves as a dress rehearsal for the sides’ World Cup pool clash at the same venue on October 9 next year. Tim Horan expressed hope that the current generation could turn the tide within the decade, though he warned that potential player exoduses to overseas competitions post-World Cup threaten to complicate the rebuild.

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