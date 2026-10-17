InfoSec Impact Award 2027: Applications Open for Public Sector IT Security Solutions

Public-sector organizations can submit applications for the InfoSec Impact Award 2027 starting October 14, 2026, targeting practical and innovative IT security solutions within public administration.

Submissions Open for InfoSec Impact Award 2027

The Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) and the NExT e.V. network launched the award for the third time. NExT is a network for the exchange and design of digital transformation in public administration. Organizations have until January 31, 2027, to submit their projects.

Congratulations to #NozomiNetworks for winning the 2026 Global Infosec Award!This company stands out in the cybersecurity industry for its innovation, approach, and measurable impact. They are one to watch as the field continues to evolve. pic.twitter.com/uZTwpmx5A4 — https://x.com/cyberdefensemag/status/2036136936381858038

Dr. Astrid Schumacher promoted the award during the Smart Country Convention in Berlin. Schumacher serves as a board member for NExT and heads the Federal and State Implementation Consulting division at the BSI.

Dr. Astrid Schumacher stated that effective cybersecurity arises where challenges are identified early and addressed with easily implementable solutions. She noted that the InfoSec Impact Award opens up ways to make experiences usable for others, adding that this mutual learning provides the real added value needed to sustainably strengthen information security in the public sector.

An independent jury composed of representatives from administration, science, and society evaluates the entries. The judging panel applies criteria focused on effectiveness, reusability, and continuous improvement.

Public Sector Cybersecurity at the Smart Country Convention

The Smart Country Convention drew over 30,000 professional visitors to Berlin between October 13 and 15, 2026, to discuss state digitization. The BSI exhibited alongside the Federal Ministry for Digitization and State Modernization (BMDS), putting cybersecurity in the focus. The thematic priorities included the security of online elections or smart cities.

BSI presented the current status of the technical guideline TR-03187 security requirements for urban data platforms. This is currently under revision following a comment period in the first half of the year. Additionally, the Center of Excellence for IT Security Law hosted a deep-dive session examining the Cyber Resilience Act. Discussions focused on the central innovations and challenges for manufacturers, importers, and distributors, as well as the interaction with existing cybersecurity regulations and the question of a possible “compliance jungle.”