Bryson Barnes Lifts Ottawa Redblacks to Win Over Toronto

Rookie quarterback Bryson Barnes engineered a dramatic late drive, connecting with Ayden Eberhardt for a touchdown with just six seconds remaining to lift the Ottawa Redblacks to a 40-39 victory over the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night, snapping a 22-game losing skid.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Bryson Barnes delivered a massive fantasy performance in his first career start, compiling 339 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air, supplemented by 62 rushing yards on seven carries.

Ayden Eberhardt proved to be a high-volume target-share monster, hauling in nine catches for 101 yards and two scores, securing his status as a waiver-wire darling for the final stretch.

Daniel Adeboboye provided crucial goal-line efficiency, converting two short-yardage rushing touchdowns against his former team to salvage fantasy upside despite a modest 17 rushing yards.

Rookie Pivot Outduels Arbuckle After Early Disaster

Bryson Barnes completed 27 of 37 passes for 339 yards and two touchdowns in his debut under center. The start could not have begun worse for Ottawa. On the game’s opening possession, Barnes took a sack before Derek Slywka blocked the ensuing punt, allowing Ethan John to return it 16 yards for a Toronto touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN #2 FOR #17 ✌️#17 QB Bryson Barnes rushes it in for his second touchdown of the night in Montreal. pic.twitter.com/1dgnzWbIUV — https://x.com/REDBLACKS/status/2090614917975933368

Yet Barnes remained unfazed, orchestrating a swift response with a seven-play, 66-yard drive capped by Daniel Adeboboye’s one-yard rushing touchdown. The Argonauts were forced to adjust early when starting quarterback Chad Kelly left the game midway through the first quarter following a lower-body injury sustained on a tackle by Ottawa defensive end Luiji Vilain. Backup Nick Arbuckle stepped in and kept Toronto competitive, completing 26 of 34 passes for 305 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Late-Game Fireworks at TD Place Stadium

The fourth quarter descended into a chaotic shootout. With Ottawa holding a narrow 33-31 lead late in the frame, Khazir Brown intercepted Arbuckle at the Ottawa 27-yard line. Though the Redblacks failed to capitalize and punted, Toronto quickly marched back downfield. The Argonauts were back in front on Lirim Hajrullahu’s 43-yard field goal before Toronto took a 39-33 lead.

Photo: theScore

With just half a minute left on the clock, Barnes orchestrated a drive for the win, finding Eberhardt for the score before Paul Geelen gave Ottawa the lead with the convert with six seconds remaining. The victory improved Ottawa’s record to 1-16, successfully avoiding the infamy of a winless campaign while securing their first home victory since September 5, 2025, against the BC Lions.

Stat Category Ottawa Redblacks Toronto Argonauts Passing Leader B. Barnes (339 YDS, 2 TD) N. Arbuckle (305 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT) Key Receiver A. Eberhardt (9 REC, 101 YDS, 2 TD) N/A Final Score 40 39

Franchise Relief Amid a Trying Campaign

The emotional weight of the victory resonated heavily throughout the organization. Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group president and CEO Mark Goudie acknowledged the difficulties of the campaign, stating that the organization had not delivered what was expected for its fans. Radio play-by-play announcer AJ Jakubec admitted that the winless pressure weighed heavily on the franchise throughout 2026.

Photo: CTV News

With the monkey finally off their backs, the Redblacks will close out their schedule visiting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on October 24, 2026. Meanwhile, the Argonauts—having already clinched second place in the East Division—will host the Montreal Alouettes on October 23, 2026, as both teams pivot their focus toward the upcoming postseason bracket.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.