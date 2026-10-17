FC Porto beats Esgueira 95-91 in basketball match

FC Porto claimed a hard-fought 95-91 victory away against Esgueira in the opening fixture of the third round of the national basketball championship, maintaining their perfect start to the regular season.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Corey Allen led the blue and white armada off the bench with 22 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Justin Bailey posted 34 points alongside 6 rebounds for Esgueira, but a thin bench severely limits the squad’s long-term market reliability against deeper rotations.

Porto’s Rotational Edge: The defending champions leaned on interior efficiency—shooting 54 against 48% on two-point attempts—highlighting a sustainable floor-spacing model for betting futures.

How Esgueira Stressed the Defending Champions

The fixture in Aveiro proved significantly more perilous than anticipated for the reigning national titleholders. Esgueira entered the contest determined to bounce back from an early-season rhythm disrupted by delayed foreign player registrations. Testing Porto’s defensive low-block from the opening tip, the hosts captured a 27-25 advantage after the first ten minutes.

The champions had to sweat to vergar the opposition away from home. Porto responded by tightening their ball-screen defensive coverages, edging ahead 49-46 by halftime. They then stretched the gap to 71-60 during a disciplined third quarter.

Rotational Depth and Interior Efficiency Decides the Battle

While Justin Bailey carried the offensive load for the hosts—finishing with 34 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals—Esgueira ultimately suffered from limited depth options. Porto exploited this mismatch through superior squad rotation and clinical interior scoring.

Photo: FC Porto

Complementing Allen’s 22-point masterclass, Miguel Queiroz and João Guerreiro each contributed 15 points. Thomas Bropleh added 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists, anchoring the wing to stabilize Porto when the hosts mounted a furious late-game surge.

Team Final Score 2-Point Shooting % Free Throw % Esgueira 91 48% 65% FC Porto 95 54% 78%

A Late Panic and Coach Fernando Sá’s Warning

Despite building a comfortable cushion following a lengthy delay caused by a scoreboard malfunction, Porto nearly unraveled in the dying seconds. Two consecutive triples from Corey Allen pushed the score to 87-75, but Esgueira answered with an aggressive run, slicing the deficit to a single point at 90-91 with just 40 seconds remaining on the clock. Cool-headed execution from the free-throw line by Thomas Bropleh finally secured the 95-91 escape.

Reflecting on the near-collapse, head coach Fernando Sá issued a stark assessment of his squad’s mindset during his post-match remarks:

Photo: Record

“Acima de tudo temos de estar mais focados e respeitar mais os adversários. Sabemos como é a motivação destes jogadores e o objetivo que têm de jogar nas equipas mais fortes do campeonato, por isso vai ser isto em todos os jogos, não vamos ter um único jogo fácil na Liga. Se dermos confiança aos adversários e não defendermos como deve de ser, isso vai criar-nos problemas como aconteceu hoje.”

Sá added that maintaining intensity against lower-seeded sides remains his primary challenge, noting that three early wins mean little with the playoffs acting as the ultimate arbiter of the season.

With this hard-earned triumph following last week’s victory away at Benfica, Porto temporarily solidifies its position atop the league table. Esgueira slips to three losses from three outings.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.