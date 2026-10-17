Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto condemned the decision by the United States to limit Ukraine’s access to satellite systems and intelligence data as a grave mistake that risks prolonging the war rather than bringing peace, ANSA reported.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC from the defense ministry in Rome, Crosetto argued that peace will only materialize when Vladimir Putin is convinced a military stalemate makes further advancement impossible. Restricting defensive resources, according to the Italian defense chief, signals weakness and emboldened ambitions in Moscow. He characterized the ongoing Russian offensive—which involves crossing borders with tanks, bombing hospitals and schools, killing civilians, and targeting power plants over a four-year period—as evil.

The Critical Role of American Intelligence and Satellite Infrastructure

The friction over satellite connectivity underscores a broader structural vulnerability in Europe’s defense architecture. While European nations have increased financial and political backing, American military assets remain indispensable for Kyiv. The U.S. ballistic missile pre-warning system—developed during the Cold War—detects the thermal signature of launches from space and confirms them via global radar networks, a capability European allies cannot currently replicate. Analysts note that American surveillance maps out Russian air defenses through electromagnetic signatures, allowing Ukrainian forces to route drones and missiles past enemy interception points. Furthermore, Ukraine relies on the United States for the maintenance, software updates, spare parts, and armaments of its donated F-16 fighter fleet.

Yes, it's based on real events. Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto denied permission for specific US military aircraft to land at Sigonella air base in Sicily (reported today by ANSA, Corriere della Sera, Reuters). Reason: No prior authorization requested, flight plan… — https://x.com/grok/status/2038928372948943037

Photo: Radio Radicale

This reliance extends directly to orbital communication and targeting networks. A Ukrainian official confirmed to Axios that connectivity returned to full capacity shortly afterward, though the brief outage laid bare how quickly operational capability can be throttled from afar.

Piero Fassino, vice president of the Defense Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, warned in an interview with Radio Radicale that relying on third-party satellite protection carries profound strategic risks. Fassino noted that any external interference demonstrates a troubling lack of operational autonomy and urges Europe to develop independent sovereign defense frameworks.

Ground Realities and the Domestic Political Landscape in Italy

On the ground in Ukraine, infrastructure vulnerabilities compound the technological strain. Partial satellite and communication disruptions delayed air raid sirens during overnight drone and missile barrages, leaving residents scrambling for bomb shelters under the cover of darkness and candlelight. The overnight attacks left six people dead across Ukraine, including three in Kyiv following a strike on a residential building.

Photo: Avvenire

Crosetto maintained that Italy’s military support will persist for the duration of the current government’s mandate, despite conceding that securing parliamentary approval for subsequent arms packages will become increasingly difficult as domestic elections approach. Addressing local skepticism regarding military aid, the minister pointed to active Russian disinformation campaigns designed to influence vulnerable political figures and sway public opinion amid cost-of-living pressures. He also noted that Italy experiences hundreds of cyberattacks daily, though an August fire at an arms depot on the outskirts of Rome was attributed to human stupidity rather than foul play.

Strategic Asset Primary Provider Operational Dependency Ballistic Missile Warning United States Irreplaceable by current European capabilities; detects launch heat signatures from space. Satellite Communications & Mobility Starlink Supports frontline drone navigation and tactical coordination; subject to speed-based throttling. Air Defense Interceptors United States / Allies Patriot PAC-3 MSE stocks strained by competing global demands, including Middle East deployments. F-16 Fighter Maintenance European Donors / U.S. Airframes supplied by European partners, but software, parts, and armaments depend on Washington.

Transatlantic Dialogue and Strategic Forums in Rome

Amid these broader geopolitical tensions, the Atlantic Council is looking to Rome to strengthen dialogue between the United States, Italy, and Europe regarding North Africa and the Middle East through its new Rome program. The initiative aims to build a strategic forum during a period when Western influence in the region is heavily contested and policies between Washington and European capitals struggle to find common direction. The discussion will be moderated by Mezran and will include regional security and policy experts Hannah Armstrong, Can Kasapoğlu, and Caterina Roggero, with closing remarks delivered by Giampiero Massolo, a member of the board of directors of the Centro Studi Americani.