Oregon School Shooting: Teacher and Armed Parent Stopped 16-Year-Old Gunman

A 16-year-old former special-needs student shot and killed three children and a teacher at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, before an armed bystander shot him dead. The attack involved a 12-gauge shotgun and prompted swift interventions from school staff and a local parent.

Inside the Special Needs Classroom Attack

The violence unfolded shortly before 1 pm on Thursday, October 15, 2026, in southeast Bend. Police Chief Mike Krantz stated that the 16-year-old gunman, identified as Griffin J. John II, shot his way through locked doors using a Mossberg Maverick 88 pump-action shotgun. He fired as many as 15 rounds inside a classroom designated for special education students, where all the fatalities occurred. Emergency responders received the initial 911 call at 12:59 pm, triggering a massive police response that locked down surrounding facilities including Caldera High School and Jewell Elementary.

Photo: The Source

Superintendent Steven Cook of Bend-La Pine Schools confirmed that John was a former special-needs student at the facility but was not actively enrolled in the local public school system at the time of the shooting. Senior law enforcement officials indicated that the teenager’s mother, Shauntai Nickerson, had purchased the long gun around his birthday in August. Public records show Nickerson had previously spoken to local media in 2020 about navigating home-learning challenges for her son during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police identified the victims killed in the classroom as 25-year-old teacher Meghan Lambert and three children aged five, eight, and 11. The youngest victim was five-year-old Rhoam Summer. Two additional individuals suffered critical injuries and required transport to St. Charles Medical Center: a 54-year-old teacher and a seven-year-old student.

Teacher Heroism and the Bystander Intervention

Swift counteractions by civilians and staff prevented a higher death toll. Chief Krantz detailed how an unnamed female teacher threw her mobile phone at the gunman before tackling and wrestling with him on the floor. Although she sustained no injuries, her actions disrupted the assault and stopped further bloodshed.

Photo: BBC

Moments later, 36-year-old Kaylub Giamanco, a father of two children at the school, drove past, witnessed the suspect firing outside, and pursued him inside. Giamanco shot the gunman dead minutes after the initial emergency call. Oregon Governor Tina Kotek praised the community intervention while acknowledging the heavy emotional burden placed on the bystander. US President Donald Trump similarly lauded Giamanco, telling reporters that he was a great hero who knew how to use a firearm in a crisis.

Incident Detail Reported Fact Date and Time October 15, 2026, shortly before 1:00 pm PDT Location Silver Rail Elementary School, Bend, Oregon Suspect Griffin J. John II, 16, former special-needs student Weapon Mossberg Maverick 88 12-gauge pump-action shotgun Casualties 4 dead (3 children, 1 teacher); 2 critical injuries

Broader Gun Violence Context and Ongoing Inquiries

The shooting at Silver Rail Elementary marks the 28th mass killing in the United States in 2026, according to a tracking database maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today, and Northeastern University. The Gun Violence Archive documented 369 mass shootings in 2026, while Everytown for Gun Safety registered at least 100 incidents of gunfire on school grounds this year, with 34 deaths.

Investigators continue to execute search warrants and examine how the 16-year-old minor acquired the shotgun and remaining ammunition. Under Oregon law, a minor may possess a shotgun if provided by a parent or with a parent’s consent. Law enforcement officials stated that the investigation will remain active as counseling services open for the community at the Deschutes Central Library.