LA Father Shoots and Kills Two Young Sons After McDonald’s Visit

A Los Angeles custody visit ended in extreme violence on Sunday, October 11, 2026, when 35-year-old Adolfo Gramajo allegedly shot and killed his two young sons before turning the weapon on himself in the Pico-Union district. The tragedy unfolded in broad daylight near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and South Catalina Street just before 1 p.m., leaving the community reeling and local law enforcement searching for a definitive motive.

From a Family Visit to Broad-Daylight Violence

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics rushed to the scene following multiple 911 calls. They discovered all three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately transported them to a nearby hospital. Despite emergency intervention, both boys succumbed to their injuries.

The Investigation and Legal Fallout

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that both fatalities were homicides. Autopsy findings detailed that 4-year-old Jimmy died from a close-range gunshot wound to the head, while 11-year-old Osmani suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head as well.

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Gramajo survived his self-inflicted gunshot wound. Prosecutors have piled on special circumstance allegations for multiple murder, alongside enhancements for the personal use of a firearm.

Victim Name Age Cause of Death Incident Date Jimmy Gramajo Bonilla 4 Close-range gunshot wound to the head October 11, 2026 Osmani Gramajo Bonilla 11 Gunshot wound to the head October 11, 2026

The Los Angeles Police Department’s juvenile division is leading the double-homicide investigation. Investigators confirmed there are no outstanding suspects and no ongoing threat to the surrounding neighborhood, though a clear motive remains absent from public briefings.

Mourning a Senseless Loss

In the days following the shooting, makeshift memorials of candles, fresh flowers, balloons, and framed photographs accumulated on the pavement along Venice Boulevard. Neighbors and relatives gathered at the site to process an event that family members described as unfathomably swift and cruel.

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The boys’ mother, speaking through tears to a Spanish-language television network, described her sons as joyful, affectionate children who brought warmth to everyone they met. Her sentiments were echoed by family and friends who stepped forward to support the grieving household.

“They were so sweet, really good kids,” their aunt, Maria Lopez, told reporters covering the aftermath. Family friend Carlos Aguilar added that the brothers never sought conflict or wished harm on anyone, emphasizing their complete innocence in the adult disputes swirling around them.

Bail for Gramajo has been set at $4 million as the case proceeds through the Los Angeles County court system. Prosecutors maintain that the accumulated evidence fully supports the severe charges filed against him, ensuring that the judicial system will seek accountability for the young lives cut short.