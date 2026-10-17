WHO study cites burial practices and delayed care in Ebola response

Traditional burial practices and delayed medical consultations are complicating the response against the Ebola virus disease in the Nizi health zone, in the Djugu territory (Ituri), according to a study published Thursday, October 15, by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Ebola Transmission Dynamics: The study highlights the impact of direct contact with the remains of victims during mortuary ceremonies.

The study highlights the impact of direct contact with the remains of victims during mortuary ceremonies. Diagnostic Delays: Patients frequently mistake early-stage symptoms for other pathologies or attribute them to mystical causes, leading to self-medication and delayed hospital admission.

Patients frequently mistake early-stage symptoms for other pathologies or attribute them to mystical causes, leading to self-medication and delayed hospital admission. Intervention Barriers: Community mistrust toward response workers creates critical bottlenecks in establishing safe burial protocols and breaking transmission chains.

Epidemiological Impact and Mortality Rates in Ituri

The health zone of Nizi, located within the Djugu territory of Ituri, has recorded 458 deaths out of 794 confirmed cases, according to the WHO investigation conducted in August. Sociological findings highlight that direct physical contact with cadavers during mortuary rituals increases the risks of contamination.

Rather, the strategy focuses on negotiating alternative protocols with customary chiefs. The objective is to adapt traditional rites temporarily for the duration of the epidemic to ensure viral containment.

Diagnostic Misattribution and Delayed Care-Seeking Behavior

Beyond mortuary practices, the WHO investigation identifies diagnostic delays as a major driver of elevated mortality. Alain Bahati, who led the research team, notes that patients routinely misinterpret the initial clinical presentation of the viral disease. Affected individuals frequently assume they have malaria and resort to self-medication at home, or suspect intentional poisoning and seek care from traditional practitioners instead of reporting to formal medical treatment centers.

This reliance on alternative pathways results in patients arriving at designated Ebola treatment units only when their clinical status is irreversible.

Community Mistrust Complicates Red Cross Field Operations

Parallel challenges afflict operational logistics on the ground. Grégoire Mateso, national president of the Red Cross, reported during a press briefing in Bunia that community mistrust toward humanitarian volunteers remains a core obstacle to the ongoing containment effort. Securing community acceptance is essential for deploying safe burial teams and performing timely contact tracing.

While Mateso noted measurable improvements in how local populations accept response activities in certain areas, he stressed that maintaining transparent dialogue is vital. Without sustained collaboration between community leaders, humanitarian agencies, and medical responders, interrupting the transmission chain remains difficult.

Metric / Indicator Reported Figure Context / Source Total Confirmed Cases 794 WHO Study (Nizi Health Zone, Ituri) Total Recorded Deaths 458 WHO Study (Nizi Health Zone, Ituri) Primary Transmission Vector Direct contact with deceased bodies WHO Sociological Investigation Primary Misdiagnoses Malaria or suspected poisoning Research Team Findings (Alain Bahati)

Photo: ACP

References

World Health Organization (WHO). Investigation on Ebola response challenges in Nizi health zone, Ituri. Published October 15.

Agence Congolaise de Presse (ACP). Ituri : méfiance communautaire envers la Croix-Rouge, un défi majeur de la riposte Ebola. Published October 10, 2026.