Andi Jefrianto Asapa Opens Land Mark Cafe And Resto In Sinjai

Land Mark Cafe and Resto officially opened for business on Jalan Sultan Isma in Sinjai Utara. The opening event took place on the afternoon of Friday, October 16, 2026. Andi Jefrianto Asapa presided over the launch. He stated that the new venue demonstrates the resilience and strong spirit of local entrepreneurs following various economic hurdles.

“The presence of new businesses like Land Mark Cafe and Resto proves that UMKM players in Sinjai have a strong spirit and endurance,” Andi Jefrianto Asapa said during the opening ceremony. “This is proof that Sinjai UMKM is rising.”

Economic Role of Small Businesses in Sinjai

The regional government views the small business sector as a primary pillar of the local economy. Officials note that these enterprises absorb labor and maintain strong durability across changing economic conditions. Consequently, municipal authorities continue working to build a healthy business climate. These efforts include expanding local enterprise access to financing options.

Official municipal records show that Sinjai had 45,199 active micro, small, and medium business units by 2026. These businesses operate across multiple sectors, contributing directly to regional economic growth and local job creation. Furthermore, the local government has facilitated business legalities by issuing Business Identification Numbers, known as NIB, to 193 local operators.

Plans for Regional Economic Growth and Creative Collaboration

Beyond functioning as a dining establishment, the newly opened venue is intended to serve as a creative space. Local small businesses can utilize the location to market their physical goods to the public. The regional secretary urged stakeholders to continue collaborating. Such teamwork aims to foster a healthy business ecosystem and encourage inclusive economic growth across the regency.

“The Sinjai Regency Government will continue to open collaboration spaces with all stakeholders in creating a healthy business ecosystem, increasing regional investment, strengthening competitiveness, and supporting the acceleration of inclusive and sustainable development,” Andi Jefrianto Asapa added.

Municipal officials expect the new cafe and restaurant to motivate more local enterprises to innovate. This momentum seeks to reinforce Sinjai’s standing as a region with the highest economic growth in South Sulawesi.