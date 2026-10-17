Manchester United loanee Onana endured a difficult moment in the Conference League, conceding directly from a corner kick during Trabzonspor’s European fixture against Finnish side KuPS Yahoo Sports. Despite the defensive lapse, the Turkish outfit secured a comfortable victory, though the incident quickly drew attention online.

Playing in his second season away from Old Trafford, Onana was left stranded in the 54th minute when KuPS veteran midfielder Petteri Pennanen sent an in-swinging corner into the box Yahoo Sports. The delivery bypassed everyone in a crowded penalty area, catching the goalkeeper out at the far post and leaving him on the turf in disbelief while teammates walked back to the center circle Yahoo Sports.

The blunder threatened to upend what had been a dominant evening for the hosts, who had built a 3-0 lead by the 47th minute Yahoo Sports. Former Southampton striker Paul Onuachu opened the scoring for Trabzonspor, followed by a signature far-corner finish from former Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah—his eighth goal since arriving in Turkey during the summer window—and an early second-half strike from Franculino Dju Yahoo Sports.

Quick Redemption From the Penalty Spot

Just moments after conceding directly from the set-piece, Onana made amends when the visitors were awarded a penalty Yahoo Sports. The goalkeeper correctly dived to his right to parry the spot-kick away before the resulting rebound was sent over the crossbar Yahoo Sports. The save preserved a two-goal cushion and restored order for the Turkish side Yahoo Sports.

Andre Onana concedesdirectly from a corner. What a mistake pic.twitter.com/cyTUkV7rvc — https://x.com/Eli_Sam_/status/2110797805530800447

Any hopes of an unlikely KuPS comeback were ultimately extinguished in stoppage time when Dju struck again Yahoo Sports. Gustav Engvall managed a late consolation goal for the Finnish outfit, but Trabzonspor’s attacking depth ensured the three points remained secure Yahoo Sports.

Looking Ahead in the Conference League Campaign

Regular minutes in continental competition remain vital for Onana as he works to establish consistency during his loan spell away from Manchester United Yahoo Sports. Trabzonspor will look to pair their potent offensive output with greater defensive stability as their European fixtures continue Yahoo Sports.

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