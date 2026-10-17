Catherine Louise Stanton Obituary: Louisville, KY Nurse Remembered

Catherine Louise Stanton, a nurse, devoted wife, loving mother, and adoring grandmother known for her vibrant spirit and quick wit, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, September 26, 2026, while surrounded by her loving family. She was remembered by her loved ones as a bright light and a pillar of her family whose compassion and heart defined her.

Throughout her life, Cathy cultivated a reputation for her quick wit, wonderfully snarky personality, and silly sense of humor. These traits, paired with a vibrant spirit, strength, and kindness, drew people naturally toward her. As a nurse, she dedicated herself to the care of others, bringing laughter and love into the lives of those around her. Above all, her greatest joy remained her family, whose lives she helped shape through her love and influence.

Surviving Family and Cherished Memories

Cathy leaves behind memories for those who knew her. Her husband, John Stanton, along with her sons Jacob (with Jennifer) and Travis (with Victoria), survive her, together with her treasured grandchildren Vivian, Leo, Phoebe, Jasper, and Gideon, who filled her days with tremendous happiness.

Even though her family’s grief over her passing is profound, they remain eternally thankful for the years she spent with them, the moments they created together, and the boundless love she offered. Her legacy will live on through the generations she leaves behind, ensuring her unique personality and generous heart are never forgotten.

Services and Final Arrangements

Family, friends, and members of the community wishing to honor her memory and celebrate her life have been invited to upcoming services arranged through the Ratterman Brothers East Louisville Funeral Home.

A public visitation is scheduled for Friday, November 13, 2026, from 1:00–6:00 PM at the funeral home located at 12900 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40243. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2026, beginning at 11:00 AM at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, situated at 6500 St. Bernadette Ave, Prospect, KY 40059.