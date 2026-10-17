Comedian Showdown on “¡Qué Dice Chile! Prime” for Charity

On Friday, Canal 13 will broadcast a prime-time comedy edition of its game show ¡Qué dice Chile! Prime, hosted by Martín Cárcamo. The special episode features two competing teams of comedians battling to support local workers and their projects.

Comedy Teams Battle for Charity in Prime Time

The competition pits two distinct quartets of Chilean comedy talent against each other. Team “Farmeándola” consists of Piare con Pe, Bodoque (former member of Fusión Humor), Valentina Saini, and Jenny Cavallo. Across the stage, Team “Los chacoteros” features Kurt Carrera, Claudio Moreno, Esteban Düch, and Erwin Padilla.

Beyond the laughs, both teams are playing for specific philanthropic targets. “Farmeándola” represents Daniel Bessone, who has manufactured blankets since 1969 and aims to remodel his facilities and market his full range of sheets and coverlets. Meanwhile, “Los chacoteros” compete on behalf of Marco Simpson, who carves the currency plates currently circulating in Chile. Simpson needs the help to repair his jewelry machine.

Programming Strategy Across the Weekend

Channel 13 is leaning into prime-time national entertainment and identity for its weekend lineup. Alongside the game show, the network scheduled outdoor and cultural staples to anchor weekend viewership. On Saturday, Pancho Saavedra continues with Lugares que hablan to explore Villa Dorotea near Puerto Natales in the Región de Magallanes y la Antártica Chilena, where the production examines local devotion to the Gauchito Gil folk figure. Sunday night caps off the weekend block with Socios por Chile 2, featuring Pancho Saavedra, Jorge Zabaleta, and Pedro Ruminot traveling to Tulahuén in the Región de Coquimbo.

Photo: 13.cl

Broadcast Night Program Featured Location / Focus Key Talent Friday ¡Qué dice Chile! Prime Comedy Special Martín Cárcamo, Piare con Pe, Kurt Carrera Saturday Lugares que hablan Villa Dorotea, Región de Magallanes Pancho Saavedra Sunday Socios por Chile 2 Tulahuén, Región de Coquimbo Pancho Saavedra, Jorge Zabaleta, Pedro Ruminot

Viewers can follow ¡Qué dice Chile! Prime on Canal 13 and its digital platform 13Go following Teletrece Central.