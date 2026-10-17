MIT Experts Featured in Endometriosis Documentary End of the Cycle

Dr. Susan Blumenthal, former Assistant Surgeon General of the United States and honorary chair of the MIT Media Lab’s WHx program, joins prominent public figures in the new documentary End of the Cycle. Presented by The Endometriosis Collective and directed by Sammy Jaye and Soraya Simi, the film examines the widespread dismissal of endometriosis through the lived experiences of high-profile women.

The Bottom Line on End of the Cycle

The Experts: The film features insights from Dr. Susan Blumenthal alongside Professor Linda Griffith, director of MIT’s Center for Gynepathology Research.

The film features insights from Dr. Susan Blumenthal alongside Professor Linda Griffith, director of MIT’s Center for Gynepathology Research. The Historical Scope: The documentary highlights how endometriosis impacted the lives of Marilyn Monroe, Amy Schumer, Brittany Brown, and Julianne Hough.

The documentary highlights how endometriosis impacted the lives of Marilyn Monroe, Amy Schumer, Brittany Brown, and Julianne Hough. The Institutional Push: MIT recently screened the project during Menstruation Science Day, pairing the film release with an expert panel focused on accelerating new treatments.

The Institutional Focus Behind the Screenings

The MIT Media Lab’s Women’s Health program, known as WHx, positions technology and interdisciplinary research as key tools in addressing historical oversights in female healthcare. Led at the lab by Canan Dagdeviren, WHx connects with MIT HEALS to study critical gaps across a patient’s lifespan. The screening of End of the Cycle at MIT on Menstruation Science Day served as a public platform for these research initiatives, co-hosted alongside the Center for Gynepathology Research.

By bringing together academic researchers, advocacy groups, and public health veterans like Dr. Blumenthal—who also served as the country’s first Deputy Assistant Secretary for Women’s Health—the institution aims to bridge the gap between laboratory innovation and public awareness. Professor Linda Griffith, who directs MIT’s Center for Gynepathology Research, shares the screen to ground the narrative in ongoing biomedical investigations.

Public Figures Bringing Visibility to Chronic Illness

End of the Cycle shifts away from purely clinical terminology by examining the personal tolls taken by the disease across generations. The documentary traces the impacts of endometriosis on a diverse group of public figures. These include actress Marilyn Monroe; Amy Schumer; comedian, actress, and writer Brittany Brown; US Olympic medalist and runner; and dancer and actress Julianne Hough.

By documenting these individual trajectories, the project by Sammy Jaye and Soraya Simi illustrates a systemic pattern of delayed diagnoses and dismissed symptoms. The Endometriosis Collective, an advocacy nonprofit backing the film, utilizes these personal accounts to challenge long-standing cultural norms surrounding menstrual health and chronic pelvic pain.

Key Contributor / Subject Role or Affiliation Context in the Documentary Dr. Susan J. Blumenthal Former Assistant Surgeon General, Honorary Chair WHx MIT Media Lab Featured expert providing public health and federal policy context. Professor Linda Griffith Director, MIT Center for Gynepathology Research (CGR) Featured expert addressing biomedical research and institutional gaps. Sammy Jaye & Soraya Simi Documentary Filmmakers Directors of End of the Cycle. Marilyn Monroe, Amy Schumer, Julianne Hough Public Figures Individuals whose experiences with endometriosis are highlighted in the film.

Next Steps for Distribution and Treatment Accelerations

Following its screening at MIT, End of the Cycle is rolling out a first look for broader audiences. The project arrives as academic centers and advocacy networks push for accelerated development in non-invasive diagnostic tools and therapeutic treatments.