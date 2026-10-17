Moon Heejun Reveals H.O.T. Members Are in Talks for a 30th Anniversary Concert

Moon Heejun brought three decades of hard-won survival to the October 15th episode of the T-cast E Channel variety show Seo In Young’s Trend Boomer, delivering a blunt warning to the K-pop artists who followed him.

The Traps of Early Wealth and Overspending

Decades in the entertainment industry have taught the leader of H.O.T. that massive paychecks mean little without basic economic sense. Young performers routinely crash into financial ruin through sheer overspending. But Moon offered a more specific, sharper warning for his juniors.

Parents, suddenly thrust into the unfamiliar territory of raising a celebrity, can easily get swept up in momentary greed.

To protect both familial relationships and hard-earned assets, Moon advised junior artists to take direct control of their finances and provide their parents with a designated allowance instead.

Thirty Years and Eleven Months of Talks

Away from personal finance, the broadcast shifted toward a massive milestone. H.O.T. is celebrating 30 years since their debut.

Moon revealed that the members are in talks for a full-group performance. Those discussions have already spanned 11 months, though the exact timeline for the commemorative concert remains unconfirmed as the year draws to a close.

Contrasting Working Conditions Across Eras

Host Seo In Young admitted her longtime fandom for the veteran idol, joined on the panel by Mimiminu.

Together, the trio contrasted the different ways each generation of idols has worked and changes in K-pop trends.

It was a reminder of how standards have shifted since H.O.T. debuted.