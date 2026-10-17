French Court Annuls Moroccan Father Deportation Order

French administrative courts have annulled deportation orders issued against two Moroccan nationals with family ties in France.

The high-profile reversal comes amid a tightening legal landscape for foreign nationals residing in France. Earlier this autumn, administrative tribunals in Cergy-Pontoise and Pau dismantled separate expulsion packages, ruling that a criminal record alone does not automatically override a migrant’s decades-long integration or their fundamental right to a family life under European law.

The Yvelines Ruling and a Twenty-Seven-Year Life in Balance

In the first case, handled by the administrative tribunal of Cergy-Pontoise, the stakes involved a 33-year-old Moroccan national who arrived in France at age six. As Bladi.net reported, the prefecture of Yvelines ordered his immediate departure on September 9, alongside a three-year re-entry ban. The state pointed to a criminal record that included a one-year suspended prison sentence for receiving stolen goods in 2017, three convictions for group theft between 2018 and 2019, and an October 2021 conviction for driving with an invalidated license.

Yet the judges looked past the state’s arguments to examine the human cost of an expulsion. The man is the father of five French children aged 3 to 14 from two previous relationships, and his current French partner was four-and-a-half months pregnant when the prefecture moved to deport him. With no known family ties left in Morocco, the tribunal concluded on October 13 that his removal violated Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which safeguards private and family life. The court invalidated the OQTF, canceled a 45-day house arrest order issued by the Val-d’Oise prefecture, and ordered the state to pay 1,000 euros in legal costs.

Parallel Reversals in Pau and the Doctrine of Current Threat

A strikingly similar judicial pushback unfolded in the southwestern city of Pau. The administrative tribunal there annulled five simultaneous expulsion measures targeting a 28-year-old Moroccan national who fathers two French children. The state had leaned heavily on a January 2025 conviction for drug offenses and refusal to surrender a phone passcode to justify branding him a threat to public order.

The Pau judges dismantled the state’s logic by demanding proof of an active, current threat. Because the individual held a steady CDI (permanent employment contract), actively contributed to raising his children, and had committed no new infractions since leaving prison, the court ruled the stacked deportation measures disproportionate. The state was ordered to pay 1,500 euros in legal fees, reinforcing a growing judicial consensus that administrative bodies cannot simply pile up restrictive measures on the back of stale criminal convictions.

The Bureaucratic Fallout and Unanswered Questions

These rulings expose a widening fault line between regional prefectures eager to enforce strict immigration policies and administrative courts holding the line on constitutional and European human rights. When prefectoral authorities issue an Obligation de Quitter le Territoire Français, they frequently bundle it with a refusal of residency, a designation of the country of return, and a re-entry ban.

Photo: viralmag.fr

As both judgments demonstrate, when a judge picks apart the foundational justification—such as the lack of a current threat to public order—the entire administrative edifice collapses. Yet the reprieve remains provisional for the individuals involved. In the Yvelines case, the competent prefecture now has two months to completely re-examine the man’s administrative file and must issue a temporary residence permit allowing him to work within fifteen days.

Whether regional prefectures will alter their risk assessments or simply double down on administrative appeals remains the central question hanging over French immigration courts this autumn.