South Korea September Russian LNG Imports Hit Near 4-Year High

South Korea imported 326,000 tons of Russian liquefied natural gas valued at $250 million in September, hitting its highest monthly level since November 2021. Reports indicated that the surge filled a critical supply void left by Qatar, which halted its production facilities following Middle East conflict and declared force majeure.

The Qatari Supply Shock and the Russian Pivot

The sudden dependency shift in September unfolded because Qatar, historically one of South Korea’s most reliable energy partners, dropped out of the supply chain entirely. QatarEnergy declared force majeure on shipments after Iranian airstrikes forced a complete shutdown of Qatari LNG production facilities in early March. That abrupt halt left South Korean energy buyers scrambling to secure replacement cargoes to meet domestic demand.

To plug the gap, importers turned toward Russian volumes, pushing September imports to 326,000 tons—costing approximately 330 billion won—according to trade figures from the Korea Customs Service. As financial news outlets like Financial News noted, this volume marks the largest monthly intake of Russian gas since the conflict in Ukraine broke out in February 2022.

Despite the sharp single-month spike, the broader annual trend shows a downward trajectory. South Korea brought in a total of 3.56 million tons of LNG across all origins in September, generating a total import bill of $3 billion. That figure represents an 8% decline compared to September of the previous year, even though it climbed 14% over August volumes.

Diversification Efforts Across Global Suppliers

Even with the notable increase in Russian gas arrivals, South Korean importers continued active efforts to diversify their procurement portfolio across multiple continents. Australia maintained its position as the dominant supplier by a wide margin, delivering 1.33 million tons during the month.

Following Australia, the United States provided 436,000 tons, Canada shipped 426,000 tons, and Malaysia supplied 414,000 tons. Smaller volumes arrived from Peru at 203,000 tons, alongside 165,000 tons of re-exported volumes originating from China, and 123,000 tons supplied by Indonesia.

Supplier Country September Volume (Tons) Australia 1.33 million United States 436,000 Canada 426,000 Malaysia 414,000 Peru 203,000 China (Re-exports) 165,000 Indonesia 123,000 Russia 326,000

When looking at the wider calendar year, cumulative numbers reflect contraction rather than expansion. Between January and September, South Korea’s total LNG imports dropped 6.4% year-on-year to reach 32.9 million tons, valued at roughly $20.6 billion. Russian imports over that same nine-month stretch actually fell 12.7% compared to the previous year, landing at 1.41 million tons worth about $853 million, as detailed by TASS.

Sanctions Landscape and Long-Term Outlook

Russia continues to pump gas through major production hubs like Sakhalin-2 in the Far East and Yamal LNG along the Arctic coast. Meanwhile, other installations face mounting Western pressure, including the U.S.-sanctioned Arctic LNG-2 project and Gazprom LNG Portovaya stationed on the Baltic Sea.

Photo: en.fnnews.com

Regulatory pressure is set to tighten further when the European Union and the United Kingdom enact a full ban on shipping and insurance services for Russian LNG starting next January. However, recognizing the critical need to preserve baseline energy stability for economies in East Asia, policymakers carved out a specific exemption. Volumes imported under existing long-term contracts for South Korea and Japan remain shielded from those restrictive service bans until March 31, 2028, ensuring steady domestic inflows for the near future.