Zelensky Asks EU for $80B Amid Tense US Relations Over Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged European Union leaders in Brussels on Friday to commit nearly $80 billion in additional financing next year, while confronting a severe diplomatic breakdown with US President Donald Trump over renewed strikes on Russian oil refineries and eased sanctions.

Brussels Talks Amid Washington Friction

As France 24 reported, Zelensky traveled to the Belgian capital following a sharp deterioration in relations with Washington. The diplomatic rift widened after the US administration eased sanctions on Russia as part of a deal concerning diesel supplies. In response, the Ukrainian leader ordered his military to resume strikes on Russian energy infrastructure. That directive prompted Trump to brand Kyiv’s actions a “disgrace” and assert that dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin was easier than negotiating with Zelensky.

Facing journalists after his consultations in Brussels, Zelensky defended his actions directly. “I defend the interests of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people exclusively,” he stated. When questioned about whether he was being positioned as a political scapegoat for domestic US challenges ahead of the midterms, the Ukrainian leader offered a prolonged pause followed by a smile. “This is my answer,” he remarked.

The 70-Billion-Euro Financial Demand

During the summit, European officials moved to demonstrate solidarity with Kyiv against the backdrop of heightened tensions across the Atlantic. European Council chief Antonio Costa delivered a firm stance on the necessity of continued backing. “This is no time to withdraw the support to Ukraine. This is no time to relieve Russia’s sanctions,” Costa said, adding that the bloc must increase its pressure on Moscow.

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten characterized the ground situation as dire due to intense Russian bombardments and the strained transatlantic dynamic, emphasizing the necessity of unconditional European backing. To sustain the war effort through the coming year, Zelensky formally requested an additional €70 billion—equivalent to roughly $79 billion—along with supplementary Patriot missile systems to bolster air defenses against incoming Russian missiles.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that the €70 billion figure must be met, urging international partners to step forward with financial contributions. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz indicated that member states would analyze the demand and discuss formal financing proposals before the end of the year. Macron also highlighted ongoing European efforts to assist Kyiv with satellite imagery and early-warning systems.

Battlefield Complications and Satellite Disruptions

The diplomatic strain with Washington has coincided with operational hurdles on the ground. Ukraine has experienced disruptions to the Starshield satellite network provided by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, a critical infrastructure used for battlefield communications, mid-range strikes, and interceptor drones. While Musk has frequently criticized Zelensky, SpaceX denied engineering the disruption, and a US official similarly rejected claims of American intervention.

Photo: modernghana.com

Addressing the connectivity issue, Zelensky confirmed that data speeds are gradually returning to normal levels, though full restoration is still underway. Despite the friction with the current US administration, Zelensky expressed confidence in the broader American public. “At the end of the day, the American people will have their say,” he noted.

Financial Architecture and Asset Debates

The debate over future capital injections has brought the question of frozen sovereign funds back to the forefront. While the EU continues disbursing portions of an existing €90 billion loan designed to cover funding requirements through 2027, Ukrainian officials maintain that Russian military strikes have left a substantial budget black hole.

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Several member states have renewed calls to leverage approximately €200 billion in immobilized Russian central bank assets situated within Europe. “The frozen assets are there. That’s what should be used for supporting Ukraine,” Latvian premier Andris Kulbergs argued. However, consensus remains elusive, with Belgium—where the majority of those funds are held—maintaining its opposition to the move.