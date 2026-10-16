Steve Martin Names Cary Grant as His Favorite Comedy Actor

When Steve Martin was asked to name his all-time favorite comedy actor, he bypassed famous physical comedians to select Cary Grant, pointing out that the screen icon made his craft look entirely effortless despite starring in timeless romantic comedies and capers.

The Bottom Line

Steve Martin bypassed physical comedians like Peter Sellers to name Cary Grant as his favourite comedy actor of all time.

Grant anchored classic comedic cinema through iconic films such as Bringing Up Baby, His Girl Friday, and The Philadelphia Story.

Why Steve Martin Looked Past Physical Comedy Greats

Whenever actors best known for comedy are asked who did it best, tradition usually points toward performers who relied on distinct personas, voices, and heavy physical transformation. Figures like Jim Carrey, Sacha Baron Cohen, Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Steve Carell frequently enter that conversation. For decades, the name that came up more than any other among peers was Peter Sellers, celebrated for his formidable comic talents in films like Dr. Strangelove.

While stars like Sellers frequently donned prosthetics and played multiple characters within a single picture—a trick Martin mirrored only slightly with the fake nose in Roxanne—it was never his primary approach. Though Martin clearly respected the Dr. Strangelove legend enough to inherit the mantle of Inspector Clouseau in a reboot, he drew the line at calling Sellers the ultimate standard.

Choosing Cary Grant As The Ultimate Ideal

Instead of prioritizing chameleonic disguises or scattergun one-liners, Martin looked toward a different era of Hollywood charm when naming his favorite. As far as Martin was concerned, he preferred leading men who played things straighter and more serious, backed by deft timing and razor-sharp delivery.

When asked to name his favourite comedy actor of all time, Martin offered a clear choice. “Cary Grant, I guess,” he mused, adding that “he was such a delectable comedian, because it all seemed so effortless.”

Actor Noted Style Selected Classic Film Examples Cary Grant Natural charm, broad smooth takes, straight delivery Bringing Up Baby, His Girl Friday, The Philadelphia Story Peter Sellers Prosthetics, multiple characters, transformative satire Dr. Strangelove

The Deft Delivery Behind The Big, Goofy Takes

Cary Grant’s filmography encompasses several of the most indelible romantic comedies and light-hearted capers ever committed to celluloid. From Charade to Arsenic and Old Lace, the actor brought his distinct presence to countless classics without ever needing to rely on sight gags or frantic facial expressions.

Nobody would ever mention them in the same breath, but Martin still treated the star as a foundational touchstone. “He’s an ideal,” Martin noted of the screen legend. “I would never hope to be that good. He was just very big, very broad. His smoothest stuff is really broad: big, goofy takes.”

Top-tier comedic acting does not require an actor to constantly spit out fast-paced jokes or contort their face for the camera. Sometimes, as Martin observed, the highest tier of mastery rests entirely in the execution, proving that the most memorable laughter often comes from an effortless sense of control.