Selma Blair’s Rep Says Actress Did Not Harm Anyone

Actress Selma Blair did not intend to harm anyone or attempt to open an aircraft door during an October incident on a Delta Air Lines flight, according to a statement released on Friday by her representative Jill Fritzo. The statement marked the first detailed comment from Blair’s circle since her arraignment on assault charges in Queens Criminal Court.

Assessing the Legal and Medical Defense

Despite the ongoing legal proceedings and an ongoing FBI investigation, Blair made a scheduled public appearance at ’90s Con on Friday, where eyewitnesses reported she appeared upbeat and met with fans. Blair, 54, entered the venue to a smattering of applause from fans, with one yelling out her name. The actress was overheard telling a fan, I’m a little nervous, but I’m doing good. According to the convention’s website, fans can purchase autographs from and selfies with Blair for $60 each, or a combo of the two for $100, while professional photo ops are available for $85. That’s 4 Entertainment, which organizes the annual convention, previously confirmed in an Instagram post that Blair would appear at the event as planned.

Statement From Representation Addresses Flight Allegations

The public account of what occurred on the flight from Los Angeles to New York has relied primarily on police statements and initial reports, according to Blair’s representative. The statement clarified that Blair did not try to open an aircraft door, contradicting earlier claims circulating in media coverage. Fritzo emphasized that the actress experienced a medical emergency while traveling.

In court earlier in the week, defense attorney Shawn Barnes explained that Blair had traveled after working long hours, fell and hit her head on the plane, and missed vital medication doses. Barnes told the court that these factors, combined with the altitude, resulted in severe confusion and disorientation. Authorities in New York accused Blair of kicking a Port Authority police officer in the face, neck and chest when he was securing her on a stretcher to be transported to the hospital, and later kicking a nurse in the chest at the hospital where she was taken afterward.

Medical Context and Diagnoses Cited by Defense

Blair publicly disclosed a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 2018.

Photo: Page Six

Additionally, the representative pointed to pseudobulbar affect, a neurological condition secondary to multiple sclerosis that can affect how a medical episode presents to observers.

The statement also addressed logistical challenges during the response, noting that authorities took Blair’s service dog from her side during the incident. Reuters reported that police met the flight following reports of a physically abusive passenger, and police noted that two flight attendants reported injuries and one was taken to a hospital.

Photo: Reuters

Event Detail Reported Fact Source Flight Route Los Angeles (LAX) to New York (JFK) CNN, Page Six Arraignment Charges Two counts of second-degree assault (pleaded not guilty) NBC News, CNN Bail Amount $20,000 CNN Public Appearance Attended ’90s Con Page Six

Public Reactions and Ongoing Investigations

Following the court hearing, Blair’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Andy Kiernan posted a message on Instagram asking the public to pray for her, writing She has a good heart. She hasn’t yet got the help she needs. Pray that she does and adding She’s a human being like the rest of us, as noted by Page Six.

Amid the state charges handled in Queens Criminal Court, federal authorities remain involved. The FBI is investigating the incident, which could potentially introduce federal charges regarding conduct aboard a commercial aircraft.

As the legal process moves forward, questions remain regarding the full timeline of events inside the cabin and the specific medical evaluations conducted upon the flight’s landing. Neither prosecutors nor federal investigators have released additional findings regarding the FBI’s ongoing inquiry.